Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Poshmark, and Twitter rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Year founded

2011

Website

https://sift.com/

Target group 

  • Merchants/ecommerce
  • PSPs/acquirers
  • SMBs
  • Corporate
  • Fintech

Supported regions

Global

Contact

sales@sift.com

Company's tagline

Our mission: Help everyone trust the internet

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Marketplace Risk, Merchant Risk Council, Merchant Advisory Group, The Fraud Practice

Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

Core solution/problems the company solves

Sift offers end-to-end fraud and risk mitigation solutions that secure each touchpoint of the customer journey.

Technology

Native cloud


Methodology

Machine learning 
Rule-based
Supervised ML

Decisioning

  • Manual review
  • Case management
  • Decision orchestration

Chargeback management

Chargeback dispute

Business model

Pricing model

Sift offers fixed minimums along with the 'per transaction' usage-based pricing based on the volume of billable events. The billable events are determined by product and use case

Fraud prevention partners

https://sift.com/partners

Year over year growth rate

Privately held

Number of employees

Privately held

Future developments

Privately held

Customers 

Box, Wayfair, Twilio, Uphold, Poshmark, Patreon, Reddit, Remitly,Hello Fresh, Tap Tap Send, Vestiaire Collective, Get Your Guide, Tier Mobility

Customers reference

https://resources.sift.com/case-studies/

