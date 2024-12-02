Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Poshmark, and Twitter rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.
Our mission: Help everyone trust the internet
Sift offers fixed minimums along with the 'per transaction' usage-based pricing based on the volume of billable events. The billable events are determined by product and use case
Box, Wayfair, Twilio, Uphold, Poshmark, Patreon, Reddit, Remitly,Hello Fresh, Tap Tap Send, Vestiaire Collective, Get Your Guide, Tier Mobility
