Riverty is a leading fintech company with offices in 9 countries with BNPL products. Specialised in transparent payment methods tailored for consumers, Riverty offers merchants a comprehensive toolkit, from BNPL schemes to smart accounting and debt collection, enhancing the financial journey for all stakeholders.
Core solution
We create an optimised payment journey for merchants and their consumers – from a streamlined checkout to managing post-purchase payments, returns, and diverse financing needs. We are a steadfast partner in building and nurturing loyal consumer bases. If payment disruptions occur, our in-house collection team steps in, handling issues with care and responsibility, offering merchants a competitive advantage.
Website
www.riverty.com
Head office
Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm
Target markets
Merchants (retail, mobility, digital), marketplaces, SaaS, PSPs
Contact details
Jan Florian Richard, janflorian.richard@riverty.com
Geographical presence
Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland
Year founded
2022
Funding rounds and investors
Part of Bertelsmann Group
Licence type
PI (Payment Institution)
Standards and certifications
ISO 27001, ISO 9001
Implementation requirements
Standard KYC procedure
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
MRC and various other industry associations
Brand tagline
Your Payment Companion
Buy Now, Pay Later
Business Model
Direct or through partners, white-label (enterprise merchants)
BNPL options
Pay in 3, 14/30 day invoice, monthly invoice, fixed instalments
Payment instruments used
Direct debit (local A2A methods, e.g.: iDEAL, Swish)
Credit check
Yes (credit worthiness checks and Open Banking)
Credit application
Yes
Late Fees
Variable
Interest rates
Variable
Consumer protection
Yes
Transaction limit
Variable
Age verification
Yes
B2B Commerce
No
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Ecommerce
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Omnichannel
Yes
Technology and payment capabilities
Integration technology
Yes – Rest
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes (enterprise merchants)
Settlement currencies
Yes – EUR, SEK, DKK, NKK
Currency available for customers
Yes – EUR, SEK, DKK, NKK
Types of supported APIs/API standard supported
Rest API
Client onboarding (KYC)
Standard KYC procedure
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes (full transparency on consumer payment behaviour and habits)
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management/Buyer protection
Yes
Partners
Technology partners
Shopify, Shopware, etc.
Distribution channels
PSPs
Business model and clients
Pricing model
Percentage and transactional
Future developments
Credit and lending products
Case studies
SportScheck, Flaconi, EasyPark
Awards
Best Payment Solution 2024 (Ecommerce Germany)
Transactions
Transaction volume
50+ million BNPL transactions