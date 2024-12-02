Website

https://www.ratepay.com/ and https://www.ratepay.com/en/

Head office

Ritterstraße 12-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany

Company description

Ratepay enables large online retailers (merchants and marketplaces such as AboutYou, IKEA, or Eurowings) to offer end-customers (buyers) the possibility to pay via open invoice, direct debit, or in instalments. Being natively integrated at checkout, Ratepay is invisible to the buyers and does not dilute the merchant’s brand and trustworthiness.

How the payment method works

A customer buys a product from a merchant, the merchant gets paid instantly by Ratepay, and then Ratepay settles the invoice with the customer.

Target market

Merchants

Marketplaces

PSPs

Contact details

https://www.ratepay.com/kontakt/

Geographical presence

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands

Year founded

2009

Founder(s)

Miriam Wohlfarth, Alexis Giesen, Michael Röbbecke

Current Managing Directors: Nina Pütz and Sabrina Flunkert

Licence type

PI (Payment Institution)

Acceptance

200+ merchants directly and 4,000+ via partners

Implementation requirements

Local entity, bank account

Company's motto

Payments your way

Payment type

Direct debit

Yes

Buy Now, Pay Later/Instalments/Pay by Invoice

• Business model: White label

• Payment instruments used: Direct debit

• Credit check: Yes

• Late fees: Individual

• Interest rates: Individual

• B2B: Yes

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/In-store

Yes

Services

Settlement currency

EUR, CHF

Processing currency

EUR, CHF

Currency available for customers

EUR, CHF

Implementation requirements

Chargeback/buyer protection

Yes

Automated and instant refund

Yes

Fraud prevention (measures)/risk management

Yes

Pricing/fees structure

Disagio and transaction fee

Technology

Integration technology

XML (Payment API v1) JSON (Payment API v2)

Integration support

Plugins for web shops

Transactions volume

Transactions value

EUR 4.7 billion