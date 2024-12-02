https://www.ratepay.com/ and https://www.ratepay.com/en/
Head office
Ritterstraße 12-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
Company description
Ratepay enables large online retailers (merchants and marketplaces such as AboutYou, IKEA, or Eurowings) to offer end-customers (buyers) the possibility to pay via open invoice, direct debit, or in instalments. Being natively integrated at checkout, Ratepay is invisible to the buyers and does not dilute the merchant’s brand and trustworthiness.
How the payment method works
A customer buys a product from a merchant, the merchant gets paid instantly by Ratepay, and then Ratepay settles the invoice with the customer.
Target market
Contact details
https://www.ratepay.com/kontakt/
Geographical presence
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands
Year founded
2009
Founder(s)
Miriam Wohlfarth, Alexis Giesen, Michael Röbbecke
Current Managing Directors: Nina Pütz and Sabrina Flunkert
Licence type
PI (Payment Institution)
Acceptance
200+ merchants directly and 4,000+ via partners
Implementation requirements
Local entity, bank account
Company's motto
Payments your way
Direct debit
Yes
Online
Yes
POS/In-store
Yes
Settlement currency
EUR, CHF
Processing currency
EUR, CHF
Currency available for customers
EUR, CHF
Implementation requirements
Local entity, bank account
Chargeback/buyer protection
Yes
Automated and instant refund
Yes
Fraud prevention (measures)/risk management
Yes
Pricing/fees structure
Disagio and transaction fee
Integration technology
XML (Payment API v1) JSON (Payment API v2)
Integration support
Plugins for web shops
Transactions value
EUR 4.7 billion
