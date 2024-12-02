Rapyd lets you build bold. Boost global commerce with the tools your business needs to create payment, payout, and fintech experiences. From Fortune 500s to ambitious business and technology upstarts, our payments network and powerful fintech platform make it easy to pay suppliers and get paid by customers — locally or internationally.

Website

www.rapyd.net

Head office

London, UK

Core solution

Rapyd’s unified platform provides APIs and no-code solutions, helping businesses integrate payments and fintech capabilities into their applications to expand locally and globally. Rapyd Collect enables businesses to accept cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cash payments in over 100 countries. With Rapyd Disburse, they can send payouts to over 190 countries using bank transfers, card payouts, and e-wallet disbursements. With a global fintech toolset and no barriers to accepting locally preferred payment methods, Rapyd can help you do business anywhere.

Target group

Merchants (online gaming, online travel, influencer and affiliate marketing platforms, retail, online trading platforms)

Marketplaces

PSP

Fintech

SaaS

Brokers

Contact details

65 6813 2019, globalsales@rapyd.net

Geographical presence

Global: the UK, EEA, APAC, LATAM

Year founded

2016

Funding rounds and investors

General Catalyst, Stripe, Oak HC/FT, Coatue, Target Global, TAL Ventures, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Fidelity, BlackRock, Altimeter

Licence type

Rapyd holds various licences across the globe such as EMI (Electronic Money Institution), MSO, MPI, MLL, MSO, TCSP, etc.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard for card acquiring and card issuing; member of the Merchant Risk Council

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Level 1 compliant

SOC2 Type 2 Certified

GDPR Compliant

Brand tagline

Liberate global commerce.

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes – Rapyd Gateway: we provide European PayFacs and ISO with Visa, Mastercard, and Amex card acceptance capabilities across Europe.

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes – As a card acquirer, Rapyd can offer solutions to merchants directly or through our ISO and PayFac partners.

Global Payment Network

The Rapyd Global Payments Network enables merchants to accept, hold, and send payouts across 190+ countries and in 120+ currencies.

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

A fintech-as-a-service provider offering global payment acceptance, business accounts, and cross border payouts.

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 900+

Settlement currencies

Yes, 70

Instant settlement

Yes (pricing varies depending on market)

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes – We act as and have partnered with payment orchestrators.

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

- FactoringYes – Indirectly

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes (exceptions apply)

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes, 120+

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

Yes, 40+

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes (pricing varies depending on market)

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Uber, Google, Hotmart, Paymytuition, Kadmos, Lano

Case studies

Payfacto - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/payfacto-uk/

Spreedly - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/spreedly/

Kontempo - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/kontempo-case-study/

Littlepay - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/littlepay-case-study/

Kadmos - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/kadmos-case-study/

PayMyTuition - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/paymytuition/

GoTrade - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/gotrade/

SEA Gamer -https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/seagm/

Lano - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/lano/

Awards

MPE Award for Best Cross-Border Merchant Solution 2024, FXC Intelligence's Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies (five years in a row), CB Insights Fintech 250 2022 (four years in a row), Forbes Cloud 100 (2022), Financial Technology Report's The Power 300 Financial Technology Companies of 2023, PYMNTS EMEA 60, Bessemer Ventures Centaur Report, Fintech Magazine Top 10 Cross-Border Payment Fintechs.

Future developments

Global FX offering, card acquiring to new regions, expanding business account capabilities.