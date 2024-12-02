Rapyd lets you build bold. Boost global commerce with the tools your business needs to create payment, payout, and fintech experiences. From Fortune 500s to ambitious business and technology upstarts, our payments network and powerful fintech platform make it easy to pay suppliers and get paid by customers — locally or internationally.
London, UK
Core solution
Rapyd’s unified platform provides APIs and no-code solutions, helping businesses integrate payments and fintech capabilities into their applications to expand locally and globally. Rapyd Collect enables businesses to accept cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cash payments in over 100 countries. With Rapyd Disburse, they can send payouts to over 190 countries using bank transfers, card payouts, and e-wallet disbursements. With a global fintech toolset and no barriers to accepting locally preferred payment methods, Rapyd can help you do business anywhere.
Merchants (online gaming, online travel, influencer and affiliate marketing platforms, retail, online trading platforms)
Marketplaces
PSP
Fintech
SaaS
Brokers
65 6813 2019, globalsales@rapyd.net
Global: the UK, EEA, APAC, LATAM
2016
General Catalyst, Stripe, Oak HC/FT, Coatue, Target Global, TAL Ventures, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Fidelity, BlackRock, Altimeter
Rapyd holds various licences across the globe such as EMI (Electronic Money Institution), MSO, MPI, MLL, MSO, TCSP, etc.
Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard for card acquiring and card issuing; member of the Merchant Risk Council
PCI DSS Level 1 compliant
SOC2 Type 2 Certified
GDPR Compliant
Liberate global commerce.
Yes – Rapyd Gateway: we provide European PayFacs and ISO with Visa, Mastercard, and Amex card acceptance capabilities across Europe.
Yes – As a card acquirer, Rapyd can offer solutions to merchants directly or through our ISO and PayFac partners.
The Rapyd Global Payments Network enables merchants to accept, hold, and send payouts across 190+ countries and in 120+ currencies.
A fintech-as-a-service provider offering global payment acceptance, business accounts, and cross border payouts.
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, 900+
Yes, 70
Yes (pricing varies depending on market)
Yes
Yes
Yes – We act as and have partnered with payment orchestrators.
Yes
Yes
- E-invoicing (automated)Yes
- FactoringYes – Indirectly
Yes
Yes (exceptions apply)
Yes, 120+
Yes
Yes, 40+
Yes
Yes (pricing varies depending on market)
Yes
Uber, Google, Hotmart, Paymytuition, Kadmos, Lano
Payfacto - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/payfacto-uk/
Spreedly - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/spreedly/
Kontempo - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/kontempo-case-study/
Littlepay - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/littlepay-case-study/
Kadmos - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/kadmos-case-study/
PayMyTuition - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/paymytuition/
GoTrade - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/gotrade/
SEA Gamer -https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/seagm/
Lano - https://www.rapyd.net/resources/case-studies/lano/
MPE Award for Best Cross-Border Merchant Solution 2024, FXC Intelligence's Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies (five years in a row), CB Insights Fintech 250 2022 (four years in a row), Forbes Cloud 100 (2022), Financial Technology Report's The Power 300 Financial Technology Companies of 2023, PYMNTS EMEA 60, Bessemer Ventures Centaur Report, Fintech Magazine Top 10 Cross-Border Payment Fintechs.
Global FX offering, card acquiring to new regions, expanding business account capabilities.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright