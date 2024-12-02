Website www.raidiam.com Company description

Raidiam is at the forefront of data sharing technologies that are changing the world. Our unparalleled experience gives everyone, everywhere, the possibility of gaining insight and value from their digital self. Working from the centre, we deliver and support the most trusted and secure data sharing ecosystems for businesses and regulators.

Active since

2016

Head office

UK

Country offices in

UK

Founder(s)

Ralph Bragg and Barry O'Donohoe

Number of employees

<50

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Financial Data Exchange (FDX);

OpenID Federation;

FDATA Global;

Innovate Finance.

Awards

• Open Banking Expo Awards 2023 ""Open Banking Pioneer - Organsation"";

• FDATA Awards 2021 ""Best OB Fintech Partnership"" with Chicago Advisory Partners."

Contact

sales@raidiam.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Raidiam Connect: our revolutionary ecosystem management Trust Platform technology suite.

Raidiam Enable: advice, consultancy and engineering expertise to design and support your ecosystem.

Raidiam Assure: conformance testing and certification services to ensure a standardised API implementation across your ecosystem.

What problem does the company solve?

Data-sharing ecosystems are becoming widely accepted as the most effective way to let different entities easily share information. This helps make better decisions, tailor offerings to customers, run efficient operations, and provide verification services. Our products and services enable regulators and business to operate trusted ecosystems to do just that.

Major use cases & products

National Smart Data initiatives such as Open Banking, Finance, Insurance, Telecoms, Energy, Health, Transport or Property.

National identity verification services.

Customer services including payment initiation, BNPL, account switching.

Enterprise API access management including business platformisation, own API marketplace, supplier/partner management, internal governance/compliance, cross-border services, BaaS operations."

Competitive advantage

First to the market in our emerging field, we remain the leader with proven expertise and technology that underpins established data sharing ecosystems worldwide. We are globally recognised as uniquely working from the centre to provide everything needed to create, secure, and control your own fully functioning data sharing ecosystem.

Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

FAPI 1 & 2; all global Open Banking standards

Geographical coverage

UK; APAC; LATAM

Connected banks

As we power nationwide data-sharing ecosystems, we underpin all participating providers and propositions.

What account type do you serve?We deliver ecosystems for regulators/schemes/enterprises to enable secure data sharing, the end users of which could be consumers, businesses, or corporates.

Do you offer a developer portal?

What tooling do you provide for developers?

Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

We provide reference implementations and accelerators such as mock data providers and receivers for conformance testing and SDKs to speed up ecosystem enablement. We provide sandbox and testing environments to ensure applications and systems can be fully validated before going live.

Number of signed-up developers

For more details please contact our sales team

Number of total end users

For more details please contact our sales team

Target market

Target segments/industries

Financial services, telecoms, energy, health, transport, property.

Current customersRegulators, central banks, scheme operators/consortiums, enterprises.

Technology

Type of technology used

Cloud native

Software language

Java, Go, Node

Software development tools

Mulitple

When was the core technology developed

2016

Licencing

Supported licences

For more details please contact our sales team

Partners

Technology partners

For more details please contact our sales team

Distribution channelsFor more details please contact our sales team

Business model

Pricing model

For more details please contact our sales team

Revenue streams

For more details please contact our sales team

Business strategy resources

For more details please contact our sales team

Case studies

Case studies – examples

Trust Framework for Open Banking UK

Open Finance and Open Insurance in Brazil

ConnectID in Australia

https://www.raidiam.com/insights/#case-studies

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases

For more details please contact our sales team