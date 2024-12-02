Raidiam is at the forefront of data sharing technologies that are changing the world. Our unparalleled experience gives everyone, everywhere, the possibility of gaining insight and value from their digital self. Working from the centre, we deliver and support the most trusted and secure data sharing ecosystems for businesses and regulators.
2016
UK
UK
Ralph Bragg and Barry O'Donohoe
<50
Open Banking Expo Awards 2023 "Open Banking Pioneer - Organisation"
FDATA Awards 2021 "Best OB Fintech Partnership" with Chicago Advisory Partners
Data-sharing ecosystems are becoming widely accepted as the most effective way to let different entities easily share information. This helps make better decisions, tailor offerings to customers, run efficient operations, and provide verification services. Our products and services enable regulators and business to operate trusted ecosystems to do just that.
National Smart Data initiatives such as Open Banking, Finance, Insurance, Telecoms, Energy, Health, Transport or Property.
National identity verification services.
Customer services including payment initiation, BNPL, account switching.
Enterprise API access management including business platformisation, own API marketplace, supplier/partner management, internal governance/compliance, cross-border services, BaaS operations."
First to the market in our emerging field, we remain the leader with proven expertise and technology that underpins established data sharing ecosystems worldwide. We are globally recognised as uniquely working from the centre to provide everything needed to create, secure, and control your own fully functioning data sharing ecosystem.
FAPI 1 & 2; all global Open Banking standards
UK; APAC; LATAM
As we power nationwide data-sharing ecosystems, we underpin all participating providers and propositions.
What account type do you serve?We deliver ecosystems for regulators/schemes/enterprises to enable secure data sharing, the end users of which could be consumers, businesses, or corporates.
We provide reference implementations and accelerators such as mock data providers and receivers for conformance testing and SDKs to speed up ecosystem enablement. We provide sandbox and testing environments to ensure applications and systems can be fully validated before going live.
Financial services, telecoms, energy, health, transport, property.
Regulators, central banks, scheme operators/consortiums, enterprises.
Cloud native
Java, Go, Node
Mulitple
2016
Pricing model
Trust Framework for Open Banking UK
Open Finance and Open Insurance in Brazil
ConnectID in Australia
https://www.raidiam.com/insights/#case-studies
Current themes
Contact
