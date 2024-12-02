Company InformationPayments

QUIDAX TECHNOLOGIES

Quidax is an OTC desk in Africa, facilitating B2B cross-border payments and providing access to digital assets to global institutions. We make moving money in and out of Africa seamless for businesses.

Background information

Year founded

2018

Website

Quidax.com

Target group 

PSP/ Acquirers, Fintechs, Crypto companies, Banks/ FS, Telecom, Brokers

Supported regions

Africa, EU

Company's motto

Buy and sell crypto with ease

Core solution 

Crypto Rails B2B, Crypto exchnages

Core solution/problems the company solves

Buying & selling cryptocurrencies, cross-border payments/settlements (via OTC Desk) for institutional clients

Service Provider Type

  • Banking product infrastructure
  • Payments Infrastructure
  • Settlement networks
  • B2B payments
  • Liquidity and execution solutions
  • Exchange
  • Wallet functionalities
  • Related non-core services
  • DeFi and CeFi

Business model

Pricing model

We charge a fee % of total volume, or a spread on transactions

Number of employees

100+

