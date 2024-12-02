QUIDAX TECHNOLOGIES

Quidax is an OTC desk in Africa, facilitating B2B cross-border payments and providing access to digital assets to global institutions. We make moving money in and out of Africa seamless for businesses.
2018
PSP/ Acquirers, Fintechs, Crypto companies, Banks/ FS, Telecom, Brokers
Supported regions
Buy and sell crypto with ease
Buying & selling cryptocurrencies, cross-border payments/settlements (via OTC Desk) for institutional clients
We charge a fee % of total volume, or a spread on transactions
100+
