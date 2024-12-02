Prometeo Open Banking

At Prometeo we solve and automate the access to banking information for our customers to verify information and receive or initiate account-to-account payments. Through a single API, we connect to banks in Latin America. We provide an access point to information and payments in 283 financial institutions and 368 connections in 10 countries in the region.
2018
Montevideo, Uruguay
Ximena Aleman, Rodrigo Tumaián, Eduardo Veiga
5 funding rounds, 11 investors
44
Top 15 places to work in LATAM, Open Banking Platform of the Year (Wealth and Finance)
ventas@prometeoapi.com | comunicacion@prometeoapi.com
We are a fintech specialised in the development of technological infrastructure, with a special focus on banking APIs that allow access to information and payments across multiple financial institutions.
At Prometeo we solve and automate, through a single API, the access to banking information for our clients to verify information and receive or initiate account-to-account payments.
In Latin America, financial interoperability is a challenge for companies as well as for their customers. The lack of infrastructure and technological standardisation has an impact on small, medium, and large companies, who have daily difficulties in accessing banking information or making payments to different services or entities. At Prometeo we automate banking flows and facilitate interoperability, through our single API.
Our technology is aimed at satisfying different types of operational needs that we have identified as key for Latin American companies: Account to account payments Treasury Management Bank Account authentication
At Prometeo, we work to solve interoperability challenges, provide the opportunities that companies need, and build the financial presence that the region deserves. That is why we create great infrastructure highways that standardise and facilitate access to information for companies in an interconnected way. Thanks to our infrastructure, companies can scale their operations in the region because we solve the interoperability problems they encounter when they enter a new market.
LATAM
LATAM Coverage 80%
Business and Corporate
Account coverage (%) across countries/regionsArgentina 60% | Brazil 95% | Chile 63% | Colombia 83% | Ecuador 65% | Mexico 100% | Panama 21% | Peru 80% | Uruguay 100%
We have a developer portal and provide with a sandbox environment to try our API. You can register for free here: https://dashboard.prometeoapi.com/register-account/
Wallets, financial institutions, ecommerce, banks, Retail, Gambling, Fintechs, payment gateways, lending companies
More than 40 companies trust in our products such as Santander, Banbif, Globant, Vtex, Getnet, Inswitch, Handy, Prex, Rappi, Citi, and JP Morgan
native cloud
Python, Javascript
Jira, Docker, Jenkins, GitHub
2017
We plan to deepen our products in the Brazilian and Mexican markets.
