Prometeo Open Banking

Company description

At Prometeo we solve and automate the access to banking information for our customers to verify information and receive or initiate account-to-account payments. Through a single API, we connect to banks in Latin America. We provide an access point to information and payments in 283 financial institutions and 368 connections in 10 countries in the region.

Active since

2018

Head office

Montevideo, Uruguay

Founder(s)

Ximena Aleman, Rodrigo Tumaián, Eduardo Veiga

Funding rounds and investors

5 funding rounds, 11 investors

Number of employees

44

Awards

Top 15 places to work in LATAM, Open Banking Platform of the Year (Wealth and Finance)

Contact

ventas@prometeoapi.com | comunicacion@prometeoapi.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

We are a fintech specialised in the development of technological infrastructure, with a special focus on banking APIs that allow access to information and payments across multiple financial institutions.

At Prometeo we solve and automate, through a single API, the access to banking information for our clients to verify information and receive or initiate account-to-account payments.

What problem does the company solve?

In Latin America, financial interoperability is a challenge for companies as well as for their customers. The lack of infrastructure and technological standardisation has an impact on small, medium, and large companies, who have daily difficulties in accessing banking information or making payments to different services or entities. At Prometeo we automate banking flows and facilitate interoperability, through our single API.

Major use cases & products

Our technology is aimed at satisfying different types of operational needs that we have identified as key for Latin American companies: Account to account payments Treasury Management Bank Account authentication

Competitive advantage

At Prometeo, we work to solve interoperability challenges, provide the opportunities that companies need, and build the financial presence that the region deserves. That is why we create great infrastructure highways that standardise and facilitate access to information for companies in an interconnected way. Thanks to our infrastructure, companies can scale their operations in the region because we solve the interoperability problems they encounter when they enter a new market.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

LATAM

Connected banks (bank coverage % )

LATAM Coverage 80%

What account type do you serve?

Business and Corporate

Account coverage (%) across countries/regionsArgentina 60% | Brazil 95% | Chile 63% | Colombia 83% | Ecuador 65% | Mexico 100% | Panama 21% | Peru 80% | Uruguay 100%

Do you offer a developer portal?

What tooling do you provide for developers?

Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

We have a developer portal and provide with a sandbox environment to try our API. You can register for free here: https://dashboard.prometeoapi.com/register-account/

Target market

Target segments/industries

Wallets, financial institutions, ecommerce, banks, Retail, Gambling, Fintechs, payment gateways, lending companies

Current customers

More than 40 companies trust in our products such as Santander, Banbif, Globant, Vtex, Getnet, Inswitch, Handy, Prex, Rappi, Citi, and JP Morgan

Technology

Type of technology used

native cloud

Software language

Python, Javascript

Software developement tools

Jira, Docker, Jenkins, GitHub

When was the core technology developed

2017

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases

We plan to deepen our products in the Brazilian and Mexican markets.



