Praxis Tech offers a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimizes payment infrastructure for globally operating merchants, providing instant access to 600+ pre-integrated PSPs, worldwide payment methods, and multicurrency support. Its services include PCI DSS tokenization, fraud and risk management solutions, and checkout enhancements designed to increase approval and conversion ratios.

Core solution

Praxis Tech's Payment Orchestration Platform is an all-in-one complete solution for merchants to manage their entire payment infrastructure. Businesses can integrate instantly with hundreds of PSPs, set advanced routing rules, connect to worldwide payment methods, and activate powerful features that boost transaction success rates across all regions.

Target market

Merchants, Banks, PSPs, Forex and CFD Brokers, Prop Trading, iGaming, Crypto, ECommerce, Travel and Hospitality

Contact details

hello@praxis.tech

Geographical presence

Year founded

Canada, USA, Latin America, Europe, Africa, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Oceania, CIS Countries

2014

Standards and certifications

Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) V4.0

Information Security Management System - ISO/IEC 27001:2022

Merchant Servicer - VISA Third Party Servicer

Brand tagline

Power Your Payments

Service provider type

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 1000+

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration: Yes

E-invoicing (automated): Yes

Factoring: No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Cybersource, a Visa Solution

Clients

Case studies