Praxis Tech offers a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimizes payment infrastructure for globally operating merchants, providing instant access to 600+ pre-integrated PSPs, worldwide payment methods, and multicurrency support. Its services include PCI DSS tokenization, fraud and risk management solutions, and checkout enhancements designed to increase approval and conversion ratios.

Praxis Tech's Payment Orchestration Platform is an all-in-one complete solution for merchants to manage their entire payment infrastructure. Businesses can integrate instantly with hundreds of PSPs, set advanced routing rules, connect to worldwide payment methods, and activate powerful features that boost transaction success rates across all regions.

Merchants, Banks, PSPs, Forex and CFD Brokers, Prop Trading, iGaming, Crypto, ECommerce, Travel and Hospitality

hello@praxis.tech

Canada, USA, Latin America, Europe, Africa, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Oceania, CIS Countries

2014

Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) V4.0
Information Security Management System - ISO/IEC 27001:2022 
Merchant Servicer - VISA Third Party Servicer

Power Your Payments

Payment orchestration platform

Online

Hosted pages

White-label solution

Recurring payments

Payment methods supported

Yes, 1000+

Tokenization

Pay-out/Disbursements

Payment orchestration

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Reconciliation and reporting

B2B payments

  •  ERP integration: Yes

  •  E-invoicing (automated): Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Cybersource, a Visa Solution

Clients

Case studies

INFINOX Revolutionises Payment Success Rate with 17% Surge In Card Transaction Approvals

 

