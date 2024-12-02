Praxis Tech's Payment Orchestration Platform is an all-in-one complete solution for merchants to manage their entire payment infrastructure. Businesses can integrate instantly with hundreds of PSPs, set advanced routing rules, connect to worldwide payment methods, and activate powerful features that boost transaction success rates across all regions.
Merchants, Banks, PSPs, Forex and CFD Brokers, Prop Trading, iGaming, Crypto, ECommerce, Travel and Hospitality
2014
Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) V4.0
Information Security Management System - ISO/IEC 27001:2022
Merchant Servicer - VISA Third Party Servicer
Power Your Payments
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, 1000+
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integration: Yes
E-invoicing (automated): Yes
Factoring: No
Yes
Cybersource, a Visa Solution
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright