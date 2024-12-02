PPRO is a fintech that provides digital payment solutions to businesses and banks so they can scale local payment services through one connection. Our mission is to simplify access to local payment methods to enable the sale of goods and services to anyone in the world using their preferred way to pay. Stripe, PayPal, and J.P. Morgan are some names that work with PPRO to accelerate their roadmaps, boost conversions, and eliminate the complexities of local payments.
Global offices from São Paulo to London to Singapore
PPRO provides local payment methods to businesses and banks so that they can scale their payment services through one connection.
Payment service providers, international merchants, enterprises with payment platforms, banks
Global: Europe, APAC, the US, LATAM
2006
Funding rounds: 25.03.21, 19.01.21, 05.08.20, 13.03.24
MRC
Connecting the world of local payments.
Yes
Yes
Yes
We offer solutions to payment service providers and international merchants.
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, all relevant local payment methods in 85+ markets
Yes, multiple currencies
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integrationNo
E-invoicing (automated)No
FactoringNo
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, provider of BNPL payment methods
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Clients
Mollie, PayPal, Spring by Citi, Elavon, Global Payments, Alipay, and many more
Adobe, Global Payments, PayPal
MPE Awards 2023 (shortlisted – Best Cross-Border Merchant Solution and winner – Influencer of the Year);
PayTech Awards 2022 (shortlisted for Top PayTech Provider);
Retail System Awards 2022 (shortlisted);
PayTech Awards 2021 ‘Best Cross-Border Payments Solution’ (winner)
More information available on request
More information available on request
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright