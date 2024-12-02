PPRO is a fintech that provides digital payment solutions to businesses and banks so they can scale local payment services through one connection. Our mission is to simplify access to local payment methods to enable the sale of goods and services to anyone in the world using their preferred way to pay. Stripe, PayPal, and J.P. Morgan are some names that work with PPRO to accelerate their roadmaps, boost conversions, and eliminate the complexities of local payments.

Head office

Global offices from São Paulo to London to Singapore

Core solution

PPRO provides local payment methods to businesses and banks so that they can scale their payment services through one connection.

Target market

Payment service providers, international merchants, enterprises with payment platforms, banks

Geographical presence

Global: Europe, APAC, the US, LATAM

Year founded

2006

Funding rounds and investors

Investors: Citi Ventures, PayPal Ventures, J.P. Morgan, HPE Growth, Eurazeo, Sprints, and more

Funding rounds: 25.03.21, 19.01.21, 05.08.20, 13.03.24

Licence type

PPRO Financial Ltd (UK) holds an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) licence with the FCA;

PPRO Payment Services S.A (Lux) has had a CSSF – The Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (Luxembourg) licence since November 2020

Standards and certifications

ISO27001 and PCI DSS

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

MRC

Brand tagline

Connecting the world of local payments.

Service provider type

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

We offer solutions to payment service providers and international merchants.

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, all relevant local payment methods in 85+ markets

Settlement currencies

Yes, multiple currencies

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integrationNo

E-invoicing (automated)No

FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes, provider of BNPL payment methods

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Mollie, PayPal, Spring by Citi, Elavon, Global Payments, Alipay, and many more

Case studies

Adobe, Global Payments, PayPal

Awards

MPE Awards 2023 (shortlisted – Best Cross-Border Merchant Solution and winner – Influencer of the Year);

PayTech Awards 2022 (shortlisted for Top PayTech Provider);

Retail System Awards 2022 (shortlisted);

PayTech Awards 2021 ‘Best Cross-Border Payments Solution’ (winner)

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available on request

Transaction value

More information available on request