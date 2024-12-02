Company information
Founder
Clément Coeurdeuil and Romain Bignon.
Funding rounds and investors
PSG Equity, Arkea, Grupo Elektra.
Number of employees
120
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
- Finance Innovation;
- France Fintech;
- ACSEL;
- AFEPAME;
- Barcelona Finance Cluster;
- AEFI.
Contact
contact@powens.com
Core solution
The company`s core solutions
Open Finance and Embedded Payments platform enabling secure access to financial data and payment services through APIs.
What problem does the company solve?
Powens solves Europe’s financial fragmentation by providing a unified API platform that connects to thousands of banks and payment accounts, enabling businesses to access data, initiate payments, and automate reconciliation – reducing operational burden, compliance complexity, and time-to-market.
Major use cases & products
Powens offers three core products:
• Financial Copilot – delivers data-driven insights for smarter financial advice.
• Reconcile, Pay & Get Paid – automates real-time reconciliation, payments, and collections.
• Instant Lending & Leasing – accelerates credit decisions with instant financial data and payment automation.
Competitive advantage
Powens’ unified API platform combines Open Finance data aggregation with Embedded Payment capabilities in a fully regulated environment. Its vertically structured offering addresses specific use cases, while a strong focus on quality ensures reliable connectivity, high availability, and robust performance. With broad European coverage and seamless integration, Powens supports financial innovation at scale.
Types of supported APIs/API standard supported
API REST / JSON.
Geographical coverage (operational area)
Europe, LATAM
Target market
Target segments/industries
Banks & Neobanks, Credit & Financing, Wealth Management, Accounting, Property Management, Fintech & Payment solution providers.
Current customers
Bitstack, Finary, Natixis Interepargne, Groupe BPCE, Qonto, Pennylane, Wolters Kluwers, Bankin', Joko, Euro Information, ID Finance, Ibancar, Oney.
Technology
Type of technology
Hybrid
Software language
Python, Go, Javascript.
Software development tools
Repository & Versioning: GitHub.
When was the core technology developed
During 2012, then upgraded in 2018 and 2024.
Licencing
Type of licence
Payment Institution and EMI (through Unnax Regulatory Services EDE SL).
Partners
Technology partners
AWS, OVH.
Distribution channels
Direct sales combined with indirect distribution through strategic partners.
Business model
Pricing model
Hybrid model combining platform fee and usage-based pricing depending on the volume of API calls and services used (data aggregation, payment initiation, etc.).
Revenue streams
Revenue mainly comes from platform fees, API usage fees, and enterprise partnerships across Open Finance and Embedded Banking services.
Business strategy resources
Key resources include our proprietary API platform, regulatory licences, strong technical expertise, and strategic partnerships across Europe.
Case studies
Case studies – examples