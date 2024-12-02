Company information

Founder

Clément Coeurdeuil and Romain Bignon.

Funding rounds and investors

PSG Equity, Arkea, Grupo Elektra.

Number of employees

120

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Finance Innovation;

France Fintech;

ACSEL;

AFEPAME;

Barcelona Finance Cluster;

AEFI.

Contact

contact@powens.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Open Finance and Embedded Payments platform enabling secure access to financial data and payment services through APIs.

What problem does the company solve?

Powens solves Europe’s financial fragmentation by providing a unified API platform that connects to thousands of banks and payment accounts, enabling businesses to access data, initiate payments, and automate reconciliation – reducing operational burden, compliance complexity, and time-to-market.

Major use cases & products

Powens offers three core products:

• Financial Copilot – delivers data-driven insights for smarter financial advice.

• Reconcile, Pay & Get Paid – automates real-time reconciliation, payments, and collections.

• Instant Lending & Leasing – accelerates credit decisions with instant financial data and payment automation.

Competitive advantage

Powens’ unified API platform combines Open Finance data aggregation with Embedded Payment capabilities in a fully regulated environment. Its vertically structured offering addresses specific use cases, while a strong focus on quality ensures reliable connectivity, high availability, and robust performance. With broad European coverage and seamless integration, Powens supports financial innovation at scale.

Types of supported APIs/API standard supported

API REST / JSON.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Europe, LATAM

Target market

Target segments/industries

Banks & Neobanks, Credit & Financing, Wealth Management, Accounting, Property Management, Fintech & Payment solution providers.

Current customers

Bitstack, Finary, Natixis Interepargne, Groupe BPCE, Qonto, Pennylane, Wolters Kluwers, Bankin', Joko, Euro Information, ID Finance, Ibancar, Oney.

Technology

Type of technology

Hybrid

Software language

Python, Go, Javascript.

Software development tools

Repository & Versioning: GitHub.

When was the core technology developed

During 2012, then upgraded in 2018 and 2024.

Licencing

Type of licence

Payment Institution and EMI (through Unnax Regulatory Services EDE SL).

Partners

Technology partners

AWS, OVH.

Distribution channels

Direct sales combined with indirect distribution through strategic partners.

Business model

Pricing model

Hybrid model combining platform fee and usage-based pricing depending on the volume of API calls and services used (data aggregation, payment initiation, etc.).

Revenue streams

Revenue mainly comes from platform fees, API usage fees, and enterprise partnerships across Open Finance and Embedded Banking services.

Business strategy resources

Key resources include our proprietary API platform, regulatory licences, strong technical expertise, and strategic partnerships across Europe.

Case studies

