Ponto by Isabel Group

Company description

A European Open Banking provider that allows direct access to financial data and payments via a robust API, ensuring compliance and simplifying bank integrations.

Active since

2017

Head office

Brussels

Country offices in

Belgium and France

Founder(s)

Marc Lainez
Olivier Delens
Thibault Poncelet
Loic Vigneron

Funding rounds and investors

Isabel Group

Number of employees

350

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

PSD2 Software Industry Group, Fintech Belgium, and PayBelgium

Awards

Top Employer 2023 

Contact

+32 2 545 17 11
info@myponto.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Ponto provides PSD2 Account Information Services and PSD2 Payment Initiation Services, connecting 200 partners to 2,000 European banks. Ponto acts as a single interface. Specialised in B2B, Ponto is the leading financial data aggregator for complex bank mandates, accountancy use cases, and bulk payments.What problem does the company solve?Ponto enables European software platforms to access financial data and payments directly from within their apps. With a powerful API, Ponto handles compliance and simplifies development challenges, like unifying bank APIs and integrating with various business tools, including bookkeeping, ERP, invoicing, finance, and more.

Major use cases & products

Competitive advantage

For software providers, Ponto is the key to rapid solution delivery. With a versatile API, you unlock access to an extensive bank network. This ensures a frictionless user experience as we manage the complexity of technology, security, and privacy. Our unique license-as-a-service model eliminates the need for expensive banking licenses. 

Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

Ponto offers support for PSD2 AIS and PIS (including single and bulk payment), PSP data, credit card data, and more. Discover Ponto’s API specifications and documentation

Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2`s API?

In case of a bank API outage, Ponto provides offline synchronisation enabling customers to access the latest synchronisation data which is stored at our premises. Ponto does not use screen scraping or another fallback technology.

Geographical coverage

Europe

Connected banks

2,000 European banks. Discover Ponto’s reach. What account type do you serve?Ponto specializes in covering corporate, merchant, and business accounts. Emphasising its role in B2B Open Banking use cases, Ponto manages various business accounts and has broadened its scope to include other data sources, such as payment service providers. Ponto provides an API integration suitable for software companies. End-customers can authorise their bank data connection and manage it directly through Ponto. 

Account coverage (%) across countries/regions

Ponto connects with 2,000 banks across 15 European countries, regularly updating with new banks. Ponto also supports a wide variety of PSPs and credit card providers. 

Do you offer a developer portal? 
What tooling do you provide for developers?
Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

Ponto is made by developers for developers, offering a developer-friendly platform, seamless integration, a free and secure testing sandbox, comprehensive documentation, and an engaging Slack community. ​

Number of signed-up developers

30,000 developers and 90,000 live apps

Number of total end users

40,000 end-users

Target market

Target segments/industries

ERP systems and software applications such as accounting, invoicing, treasury, finance, cash management, and others. Current customers Moneybird, Odoo, Debitroom, DigiBTW, WeFact, Billit, Silvasoft, Teamleader, Billit, Axonaut, and more. 

Technology

Type of technology used

Native cloud (AWS)

Software language

VueJS, Elixir

Software developement tools

Ponto provides multiple SDKs and plugins to accelerate our partners’ development. Check out our documentation.

When was the core technology developed

2017 - 2023

Licencing

Supported licences

Ponto holds a PSD2 license and is a payment institution authorised by the National Bank of Belgium.

Partners

Technology partners

AWS

Distribution channels

SaaS, B2B, and B2B2B

Business model

Pricing model

Ponto offers a unique and flexible pricing structure, tailored to your needs. Choose from: the End-Customer Paying Model, where Ponto bills the account holder directly. Or, the Partner-Paying Model, where the billing is integrated into our software partners’ business model. Rates are volume-based. Discover our pricing models.  

Revenue streams

Ponto offers a subscription-based service without monetising data. Business strategy resourcesFor more details, please contact our sales team at info@myponto.com.

Case studies

Case studies – examples

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases

Ponto's vision evolves beyond Open Banking and PSD2. By introducing new payment features, premium APIs, and additional data sources, we’re committed to empowering our partners and simplifying the entrepreneurial journey.

 


