Background information
Target group
- Merchants/ecommerce
- PSP/acquirers
- SMBs
- Banks/FS
- Corporate
- Fintech
- Telecom
Geographical presence
US, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM, India.
Contact
https://withpersona.com/contact
Company's motto
We’re humanising online identity by helping companies verify that their users are who they say they are.
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
- Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada - DIACC
- Kantara Initiative
- Marketplace Risk Advisory Board Member
- Merchant Risk Council
Core solution
- Identity verification
- KYB/merchant onboarding
- KYC
- Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform
- Device intelligence
Core solution/problems the company solves
Persona helps financial institutions and fintechs balance fraud detection with seamless user experiences, all in one platform. Our configurable platform supports KYC, KYB, and AML compliance, consolidates customer data, and streamlines onboarding, monitoring, and regulatory filings – helping teams make faster, more accurate decisions without heavy engineering lift.
Technology
Native cloud
|Identity verification
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|Identity document scanning
|x
|
|
|Video scanning
|x
|
|
|Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation
|
|
|x
|Small transaction verification
|
|x
|
|Email verification
|
|x
|
|Phone verification
|
|x
|
|Social verification
|
|x
|
|Credit check
|
|x
|
|Compliance check
|
|x
|
|Online authentication
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|Behavioural biometrics
|x
|
|
|Physical biometrics
|x
|
|
|Device fingerprinting
|
|x
|
|Geo-location
|
|x
|
|Remote access detection
|
|x
|
|One-time passwords
|
|x
|
|Intelligence
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|Abuse list
|
|
|x
|Monitoring
|
|
|x
|Address verification
|
|x
|
|Credit bureau
|
|x
|
|Information sharing
|x
|
|
|Data ingestion/third-party data
|Stateless data ingestion and augmentation
|x
Methodology
Machine learning
Hybrid
Decisioning
- Manual review
- Case management
- Decision orchestration
Business model
Pricing model
Persona offers simple and scalable pricing models that can be fully tailored to all your identity needs and fit the needs of startups to Fortune 500 companies. Visit https://withpersona.com/pricing to learn more.
Fraud prevention partners
FullContact, Prove, SentiLink, AtData, Telesign, Equifax, Experian, Kyckr, LexisNexis, LSEG Identity Verification, Mastercard Identity, MX, Nova Credit, Yardstik.
Number of employees
400+Customers
Customers reference
Square, Brex, Travelex, Payoneer, Branch, AngelList, Z.ro Bank, Petal, Ripple, Swan, Uphold, Paxo, Newton. See our full list of customers at https://withpersona.com/customers