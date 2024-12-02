Background information

Target group

Merchants/ecommerce

PSP/acquirers

SMBs

Banks/FS

Corporate

Fintech

Telecom

Geographical presence

US, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM, India.

Contact

https://withpersona.com/contact

Company's motto

We’re humanising online identity by helping companies verify that their users are who they say they are.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada - DIACC

Kantara Initiative

Marketplace Risk Advisory Board Member

Merchant Risk Council

Core solution

Identity verification

KYB/merchant onboarding

KYC

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

Device intelligence

Core solution/problems the company solves

Persona helps financial institutions and fintechs balance fraud detection with seamless user experiences, all in one platform. Our configurable platform supports KYC, KYB, and AML compliance, consolidates customer data, and streamlines onboarding, monitoring, and regulatory filings – helping teams make faster, more accurate decisions without heavy engineering lift.

Technology

Native cloud

Identity verification Proprietary capability Third party Both Identity document scanning x Video scanning x Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation x Small transaction verification x Email verification x Phone verification x Social verification x Credit check x Compliance check x Online authentication Proprietary capability Third party Both Behavioural biometrics x Physical biometrics x Device fingerprinting x Geo-location x Remote access detection x One-time passwords x Intelligence Proprietary capability Third party Both Abuse list x Monitoring x Address verification x Credit bureau x Information sharing x Data ingestion/third-party data Stateless data ingestion and augmentation x

Methodology

Machine learning

Hybrid

Decisioning

Manual review

Case management

Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Persona offers simple and scalable pricing models that can be fully tailored to all your identity needs and fit the needs of startups to Fortune 500 companies. Visit https://withpersona.com/pricing to learn more.

Fraud prevention partners

FullContact, Prove, SentiLink, AtData, Telesign, Equifax, Experian, Kyckr, LexisNexis, LSEG Identity Verification, Mastercard Identity, MX, Nova Credit, Yardstik.

Number of employees

400+Customers

Customers reference

Square, Brex, Travelex, Payoneer, Branch, AngelList, Z.ro Bank, Petal, Ripple, Swan, Uphold, Paxo, Newton. See our full list of customers at https://withpersona.com/customers