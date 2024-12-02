Persona

HQ: United States of America

Year founded: 2018

We’re humanising online identity

Persona offers best-in-class identity infrastructure that gives enterprises the building blocks they need to design and manage fully customisable KYC, KYB, AML, and identity verification programmes across 200+ countries and territories, helping them meet compliance standards, fight fraud, and build trust throughout the customer lifecycle.

Technology vendor / Solution provider
World
