Payplug is the French Payment Service Provider aimed at merchants of all sizes, retailers and fintechs for whom the European market and its various local payment methods are a priority. We maximise payment performance both online and in-store so that merchants are closest to their customers, without jeopardizing simplicity.
Core solution
We provide payment acceptance and acquiring services. Depending on the merchant's need, Payplug can be set up via different modules, through an API connection or through third parties Payment Orchestration Platforms. Our customers benefit from a unified view of payments through our unique portal.
Target market
Geographical presence
Europe
Year founded
2012
InvestorsGroupe
BPCE
License type
Payment Institution
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
ACSEL, Retail Tech, MRC, PFF, PA, Money2020, France Fintech, Fevad
Standards and certifications
PCI-DSS - Level 1
Company's motto
Together, let's raise the bar of payments.
Payment Gateway
Yes, with acquiring
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Main area of focus
Payment Service Provider (PSP) and Acquirer
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes +15 (including iDeal, Sofort, Bancontact, etc.)
Settlement currencies
Yes +16
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Groupe BPCE (of which we are part of)
FX - number of currencies available
Yes
Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers
Yes, Oney, Alma
Instant settlement
No
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
Veepee, Bluesnap, Ankama, Misterfly, Lastminute.com, kiwi.com, Maisons du Monde, Betclic, Winamax, Yellow Korner, Interflora
Case studies
• Veepee (https://www.payplug.com/blog/veepee-performance/)
• Bluesnap (https://www.payplug.com/blog/bluesnap-payfac-europe/)
• Ankama (https://www.payplug.com/blog/ankama-gaming/)
• Misterfly (https://www.payplug.com/blog/misterfly-payment-travel/)
Transaction volume
150 million transactions (in 2022)
Transaction value
10 billion Euros (in 2022)
