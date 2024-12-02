Payplug is the French Payment Service Provider aimed at merchants of all sizes, retailers and fintechs for whom the European market and its various local payment methods are a priority. We maximise payment performance both online and in-store so that merchants are closest to their customers, without jeopardizing simplicity.

Core solution

We provide payment acceptance and acquiring services. Depending on the merchant's need, Payplug can be set up via different modules, through an API connection or through third parties Payment Orchestration Platforms. Our customers benefit from a unified view of payments through our unique portal.

Target market

Merchants (retail, digital, gaming, travel)

PSP in Payfac

Fintech

Geographical presence

Europe

Year founded

2012

InvestorsGroupe

BPCE

License type

Payment Institution

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

ACSEL, Retail Tech, MRC, PFF, PA, Money2020, France Fintech, Fevad

Standards and certifications

PCI-DSS - Level 1

Company's motto

Together, let's raise the bar of payments.

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes, with acquiring

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Main area of focus

Payment Service Provider (PSP) and Acquirer

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes +15 (including iDeal, Sofort, Bancontact, etc.)

Settlement currencies

Yes +16

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationYes

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Groupe BPCE (of which we are part of)

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

Yes

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes, Oney, Alma

Instant settlement

No

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Veepee, Bluesnap, Ankama, Misterfly, Lastminute.com, kiwi.com, Maisons du Monde, Betclic, Winamax, Yellow Korner, Interflora

Case studies

• Veepee (https://www.payplug.com/blog/veepee-performance/)

• Bluesnap (https://www.payplug.com/blog/bluesnap-payfac-europe/)

• Ankama (https://www.payplug.com/blog/ankama-gaming/)

• Misterfly (https://www.payplug.com/blog/misterfly-payment-travel/)

Transactions

Transaction volume

150 million transactions (in 2022)

Transaction value

10 billion Euros (in 2022)