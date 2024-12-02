Payla Services GmbH

PAYLA is a true white-label ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service provider for European payment service companies and Financial Institutions. Our clients are able to provide fully integrated BNPL products to their merchant customer portfolio. is a true white-label ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service provider for European payment service companies and Financial Institutions. Our clients are able to provide fully integrated BNPL products to their merchant customer portfolio.

Core solution

The PAYLA software platform is a complete turnkey solution covering all aspects of BNPL, including automated risk assessment for credit scoring and fraud, invoicing, debtor management, accounting, dunning, and multi-channel customer support.

Additionally, PAYLA and its bank partners can provide full refinancing of any invoice and instalment volume, if required.

Our customers from the payment and banking industry are able to offer BNPL products to their merchant clients within weeks, simply by configuring product features and connecting to the PAYLA platform via a simple API.

PAYLA is one of the few true white-label BNPL providers: we do not sell our services directly to merchants. We do not use our brand name in front of merchants or consumers.

Target market

Payment Service Providers

Fintechs

Financial Institutions

Marketplaces

Contact details

roberto.valerio@payla.de

Geographical presence

Europe

Year founded

2021

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC

Company's motto

BNPL-as-a-Service. True white-label 'Buy Now, Pay Later' products for Payment Service Providers and Financial Institutions

Service provider type

Payments and financial infrastructure

Yes

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Omnichannel

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring billing

Yes

Payment methods supported

BNPL, Direct Debit

Settlement currencies

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

E-invoicing (automated)

Yes

Factoring

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

In-house risk engine. Various risk data providers

Financial and compliance capabilities

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Lending

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Large Payment Service Providers, Financial Institutions (retail banks)

Future developments

One-click BNPL for POS