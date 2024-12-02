Payla Services GmbH

Core solution
The PAYLA software platform is a complete turnkey solution covering all aspects of BNPL, including automated risk assessment for credit scoring and fraud, invoicing, debtor management, accounting, dunning, and multi-channel customer support.
Additionally, PAYLA and its bank partners can provide full refinancing of any invoice and instalment volume, if required.
Our customers from the payment and banking industry are able to offer BNPL products to their merchant clients within weeks, simply by configuring product features and connecting to the PAYLA platform via a simple API.
PAYLA is one of the few true white-label BNPL providers: we do not sell our services directly to merchants. We do not use our brand name in front of merchants or consumers.
Europe
2021
MRC
BNPL-as-a-Service. True white-label 'Buy Now, Pay Later' products for Payment Service Providers and Financial Institutions
Payments and financial infrastructure
Yes
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Omnichannel
Yes
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring billing
Yes
BNPL, Direct Debit
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
E-invoicing (automated)
Yes
Factoring
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
In-house risk engine. Various risk data providers
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Lending
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
Large Payment Service Providers, Financial Institutions (retail banks)
One-click BNPL for POS
