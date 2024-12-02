Paydock delivers a robust payments orchestration solution designed for merchants and financial institutions. Our multi-level platform provides orchestration of payment methods, gateway/acquiring connections, and a white-label payment solution. Founded in 2015, Paydock serves more than 300 merchants and FIs, processing over USD 4 billion in monthly transactions, with a year-on-year growth of over 120%.
London, UK
Paydock is dedicated to simplifying payment management and resolving systemic inefficiencies and risks associated with the industry’s growth, such as ever-increasing complexity, lost profit, and material data risks. Paydock’s platform has generated substantial ROI gains for customers, shrinking costs of payment ownership, including back-office administration, processing, technical, and compliance costs.
Merchants, marketplaces, PSP, banks
hi@paydock.com and sales@paydock.com
Global
2015
Series A – Silverstripe Investment Management
The Payments Association
PCI DSS, ISO27001, EU GDPR compliant, SOC 1 and 2
Solving payments for good.
Yes – Whilst Paydock is primarily an orchestration platform, we can also act as a gateway when connected directly to an acquirer.
Payment orchestration platform for financial institutions and merchants
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, over 40 payment connections, including card, BNPL connections and BNPL engine, APM, wallets
Yes, over 120 currencies
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Accertify, GPayments
Paydock is a trusted vendor for major household brands and platforms around the world. These include recognised financial institutions, retailers, not-for-profits, and initiatives with global wallets and consumer brands.
Highly Commended – Best Bank/Fintech Partnership (Banking Tech Awards 2023)
Our key priorities have been to create a platform with security and critical orchestration functionality at its core. We are now introducing a range of new payment methods and shopping card plugins, and we are leveraging our stack to develop further solutions, such as streamlined onboarding processes, enhanced analytics and intelligence capabilities, and adding an advanced checkout functionality to our multi-processor routing engine.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright