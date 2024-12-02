Paydock delivers a robust payments orchestration solution designed for merchants and financial institutions. Our multi-level platform provides orchestration of payment methods, gateway/acquiring connections, and a white-label payment solution. Founded in 2015, Paydock serves more than 300 merchants and FIs, processing over USD 4 billion in monthly transactions, with a year-on-year growth of over 120%.

Website

www.paydock.com

Head office

London, UK

Core solution

Paydock is dedicated to simplifying payment management and resolving systemic inefficiencies and risks associated with the industry’s growth, such as ever-increasing complexity, lost profit, and material data risks. Paydock’s platform has generated substantial ROI gains for customers, shrinking costs of payment ownership, including back-office administration, processing, technical, and compliance costs.

Target market

Merchants, marketplaces, PSP, banks

Contact details

hi@paydock.com and sales@paydock.com

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2015

Funding rounds and investors

Series A – Silverstripe Investment Management

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

The Payments Association

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS, ISO27001, EU GDPR compliant, SOC 1 and 2

Brand tagline

Solving payments for good.

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes – Whilst Paydock is primarily an orchestration platform, we can also act as a gateway when connected directly to an acquirer.

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Payment orchestration platform for financial institutions and merchants

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, over 40 payment connections, including card, BNPL connections and BNPL engine, APM, wallets

Settlement currencies

Yes, over 120 currencies

Tokenization

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Accertify, GPayments

Clients

Main clients/references

Paydock is a trusted vendor for major household brands and platforms around the world. These include recognised financial institutions, retailers, not-for-profits, and initiatives with global wallets and consumer brands.

Awards

Highly Commended – Best Bank/Fintech Partnership (Banking Tech Awards 2023)

Future developments

Our key priorities have been to create a platform with security and critical orchestration functionality at its core. We are now introducing a range of new payment methods and shopping card plugins, and we are leveraging our stack to develop further solutions, such as streamlined onboarding processes, enhanced analytics and intelligence capabilities, and adding an advanced checkout functionality to our multi-processor routing engine.