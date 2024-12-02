Payaut's flexible payment solution lets marketplaces connect with the PSPs of their choice, resulting in high authorisation rates, unlimited payment methods, reduced downtimes, and advantageous pricing.

With Payaut, the marketplace is compliant with PSD2 regulations as we handle payouts, split payments, and KYC, allowing it to focus on growing its business.

Website

www.payaut.com

Head office

Amsterdam

Core solution

Payaut is a payment solution for marketplaces that connects with any PSP.

Target group

Marketplaces

Merchants

Contact details

Ernst van Niekerk (ernst.vanniekerk@payaut.com)

Geographical presence

Europe

Year founded

2019

Licence type

PI (Payment Institution) licence

Brand tagline

Payaut every seller in the world

Service provider type

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Payaut is a payment solution for marketplaces that connects with any PSP.

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Settlement currencies

Yes – 10 currencies (EUR, USD, AUD, GBP, JPY, SGD, CAD, NZD, PLN, DKK)

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

Yes, 60

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Marketplaces, merchants such as Orderli, Resee, SharePeople, and more.



