Payaut's flexible payment solution lets marketplaces connect with the PSPs of their choice, resulting in high authorisation rates, unlimited payment methods, reduced downtimes, and advantageous pricing.
With Payaut, the marketplace is compliant with PSD2 regulations as we handle payouts, split payments, and KYC, allowing it to focus on growing its business.
Amsterdam
Payaut is a payment solution for marketplaces that connects with any PSP.
Marketplaces
Merchants
Ernst van Niekerk (ernst.vanniekerk@payaut.com)
Europe
2019
PI (Payment Institution) licence
Payaut every seller in the world
Payaut is a payment solution for marketplaces that connects with any PSP.
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes – 10 currencies (EUR, USD, AUD, GBP, JPY, SGD, CAD, NZD, PLN, DKK)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, 60
Yes
Yes
Yes
Marketplaces, merchants such as Orderli, Resee, SharePeople, and more.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright