payabl. is a leading financial technology provider empowering businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions. Operating across Europe, payabl. provides a full suite of payment services, including card acquiring, business accounts, POS terminals, and access to 300+ local payment methods.
Website
Head office
Limassol, Cyprus & London, UK
Core solution
payabl. simplifies complex payments by offering businesses a modular, all-in-one platform to accept, send, and manage money. We solve checkout friction, increase approval rates, and support local payment preferences to boost conversion.
Target market
Merchants (Edu/E-learning, mobility, advertising, prop trading, ecommerce, retail, hoteliers, restaurants, Forex, gaming, travel)
Marketplaces
Fintech
SaaS
Brokers
Contact details
marketing@payabl.com
Geographical presence
Global, the European Union, the UK
Year founded
2011
License type
FCA EMI
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
MRC, The Payments Association UK & EU
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS, ISO 9001
Company's motto
An omniverse of payments
Payment Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Payment orchestration platform
Yes
Cross-border payment infrastructure
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Fintech, paytech
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Hosted pages
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
300+
Settlement currencies
EUR, GBP, USD, etc.
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
FX - number of currencies available
Yes, 30+
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
Yes
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Sift
Main clients/references
eToro, GonnaOrder, liveXP, XM
Awards
Best Business Payments System for the Commerce Ecosystem (PayTech Awards 2024)
Most Outstanding Innovator in Payments (Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2024)
