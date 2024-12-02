Company InformationPayments

payabl

payabl. is a leading financial technology provider empowering businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions. Operating across Europe, payabl. provides a full suite of payment services, including card acquiring, business accounts, POS terminals, and access to 300+ local payment methods.

Website

payabl.com

Head office

Limassol, Cyprus & London, UK

Core solution

payabl. simplifies complex payments by offering businesses a modular, all-in-one platform to accept, send, and manage money. We solve checkout friction, increase approval rates, and support local payment preferences to boost conversion.

Target market

Merchants (Edu/E-learning, mobility, advertising, prop trading, ecommerce, retail, hoteliers, restaurants, Forex, gaming, travel)
Marketplaces
Fintech
SaaS
Brokers

Contact details

marketing@payabl.com

Geographical presence

Global, the European Union, the UK

Year founded

2011

License type

FCA EMI

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC, The Payments Association UK & EU 

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS, ISO 9001

Company's motto

An omniverse of payments

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Fintech, paytech

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

300+

Settlement currencies

EUR, GBP, USD, etc.

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration 

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:
ERP integration - No
E-invoicing (automated) - No
Factoring - No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

Yes, 30+

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Sift

Clients

Main clients/references

eToro, GonnaOrder, liveXP, XM

Awards

Best Business Payments System for the Commerce Ecosystem (PayTech Awards 2024)
Most Outstanding Innovator in Payments (Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2024)

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright