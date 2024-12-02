Company InformationPayments

Optimus is a global no-code data platform designed for finance, payment, and accounting teams. It streamlines payment operations data and automates financial workflows to help businesses reach their full financial potential. A PCI-compliant data platform, Optimus processes over one billion annual transactions, helping businesses track, manage, and account for money end-to-end.

https://optimus.tech

San Francisco

Optimus is an autonomous cloud platform for payment operations and reconciliation. It streamlines payment data management and automates financial workflows. Powered by advanced AI, Optimus handles all aspects of payment operations for merchants, banks, fintechs, and more.

Merchants (retail, gaming, fashion, online, travel), marketplaces, PSPs, banks, healthcare, insurance

Amrit Mohanty, Director & Global Head of Marketing, India: amrit@optimus.tech or +91-9168237766

Global: the US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, APAC

2020

MAG, MRC, AFP, US Payments Forum, MPE

EU GDPR, PCI DSS, SOX

Fintech Licence

Seamless no-code financial operations in the cloud

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Finance operations in the cloud, payment reconciliations, payment data management

Online

Yes

No

Payment capabilities

Yes

Yes

 ERP integrationYes

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Clients

ACI Worldwide, Sephora, Paysafe, Doku, Transactive

Eliminating revenue leakages for the world’s largest web domain registrar 

Optimus Fintech transforms payment operations for telco carrier 

An advanced AI-based recommendation engine

Transactions

1+ billion

USD 30+ billion

 

