San Francisco
Optimus is an autonomous cloud platform for payment operations and reconciliation. It streamlines payment data management and automates financial workflows. Powered by advanced AI, Optimus handles all aspects of payment operations for merchants, banks, fintechs, and more.
Merchants (retail, gaming, fashion, online, travel), marketplaces, PSPs, banks, healthcare, insurance
Amrit Mohanty, Director & Global Head of Marketing, India: amrit@optimus.tech or +91-9168237766
Global: the US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, APAC
2020
MAG, MRC, AFP, US Payments Forum, MPE
EU GDPR, PCI DSS, SOX
Fintech Licence
Seamless no-code financial operations in the cloud
Finance operations in the cloud, payment reconciliations, payment data management
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
ERP integrationYes
Yes
ACI Worldwide, Sephora, Paysafe, Doku, Transactive
Eliminating revenue leakages for the world’s largest web domain registrar
Optimus Fintech transforms payment operations for telco carrier
An advanced AI-based recommendation engine
1+ billion
USD 30+ billion
