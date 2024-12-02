Company InformationPayments

OpenWay is the only best-in-class provider of digital payment software solutions according to ratings by Aite, Gartner, and Omdia, and the best cloud payment system provider according to PayTech. Our Way4 platform is used by Tier 1 and 2 banks and processors, as well as ambitious fintech startups. Way4 innovations ensure their success in card issuing, A2A payments, ecommerce and POS acquiring, digital wallets and payment switching.

Core solution

In over 80 countries, we help Tier 1 and 2 banks and processors as well as ambitious startups make payments more efficient and convenient for people worldwide. Over 500 companies run their digital payments business on Way4, including Nexi, Comdata, Finaro, LOTTE Financial Services, Mastercard Processing Services, Network International, Payoneer, Worldline, Enfuce, SmartPay, Banesco Panama, Finnet Indonesia, and Equity Bank of Kenya.

Target market

Tier 1 and 2 payments players, as well as ambitious fintech start-ups across the globe:
  • Banks, neobanks, fintechs 
  • Issuing processors, CaaS providers
  • Acquirers, PSPs
  • Top retailers, ecommerce marketplaces
  • Wallet providers
  • Payment switch operators
  • Fleet payments processors
  • Telcos

Contact details

marketing@openwaygroup.com

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

1995

Investors

Private company

License type

Payment software provider

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Mastercard partner, Visa partner, Diners Club partner, UnionPay partner, American Express partner, JCB partner, Alipay partner, Oracle cloud partner, AWS partner, KADIN (Indonesian Chamber of Commerce), European Payments Council, ECSG (European Cards Stakeholders Group), Nexo Standards, PCI Security Standards Council, France Payments Forum, IFSF (International Forecourt Standards Forum), EPSM (European Association of Payment Service Providers for Merchants), KDPA (Kenya Digital Payments Association), Invest Cyprus - CIPA (Investment Authority for the Government of Cyprus), InvestHub - Central Bank of Cyprus

    Standards and certifications

    PA-DSS, PSD2, SEPA, ISO20022, Nexo, REST OAS3 API, Shariah, American Express, Diners Club, JCB, Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay, domestic schemes and domestic switching

    Company's motto

    The best payment experience? Start with Way4

    Service provider type

    Payment Gateway

    Yes. The top-rated Way4 payment switch and gateway software orchestrates various channels and systems online. A single Way4 installation can process over 200 million cards, over a million merchants, over 4,000 transactions per second, and 1,400 different payment types, also power regional switches with omnichannel payment gateway, clearing and settlement for over 70 banks and micro finance institutions. 

    Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

    Yes. The top-rated Way4 online back-office, payment gateway and channel management software is used by acquirers and PSPs to process payments for retail chains, SMEs, petrol stations, mass transit and parking, HoReCa, airlines, delivery services, ecommerce, digital marketplaces and more merchant types. Way4 functionality includes online account management, dynamic pricing, authorisation, online transaction and data processing and reporting, financial document processing, loyalty programmes, customer onboarding, dispute management, risk management, rich API, clearing and settlement, and interfaces to IPS.

    Main area of focus

    Digital payments software provider

    Channels - context

    Online

    Yes

    POS/In store

    Yes

    Payments capabilities

    Hosted pages

    Yes

    White-label solution

    Yes

    Recurring payments

    Yes

    Payment methods supported

    Hundreds of local and international payment methods for cards, wallets, and account-to-account payments.

    Settlement currencies

    Unlimited

    Instant settlement

    Yes

    Tokenization

    Yes

    Pay-out/Disbursements

    Yes

    Payments orchestration

    Yes

    Cryptocurrency payments solution

    No

    Reconciliation and reporting

    Yes

    B2B payments

    Yes

    Operational efficiency:  
     - ERP integrationYes
     - E-invoicing (automated)Yes
     - FactoringNo

    Reporting/dashboards

    Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

    Yes

    Fraud and risk management capabilities

    Chargeback management

    Yes

    Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

    Yes

    Fraud and risk management partners

    Yes

    Financial and compliance capabilities

    FX - number of currencies available

    Unlimited

    Virtual IBAN

    Yes

    Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

    Yes

    Current account/settlement account

    Yes

    Embedded finance/ Lending to SMEs or merchants

    Yes

    Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

    Yes

    Instant settlement

    Yes

    Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

    Yes

    Clients

    Main clients/references

    Banesco Panama, Comdata, Enfuce, Equity Bank, Finaro, LOTTE Financial Services, Maya Philippines, Mastercard Processing Services, National Bank of Greece, Network International, Nexi, Payoneer, Worldline

    Case studies

    Here are some case studies of our joint projects with clients:

    Europe

    Enfuce, a cloud digital bank in EU is using Way4 for card issuing and Card-as-a-Service: 

    https://www.openwaygroup.com/new-blog/2022/01/21/launching-card-as-a-service-with-openway 

    Finaro uses Way4 Acquiring to automate its merchant back office and connect to international payment schemes 

    Nexi, the biggest payment company in EU serving over 1,000,000 merchants, is transforming its business with OpenWay 

    Asia

    Finnet, a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia, uses Way4 as a switch for 122 billers, 90 banks, 100 thousand outlets, and 800 online merchants 

    Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the largest bank in Indonesia is engaging the digital customers of the future  

    Bank Muamalat Indonesia (BMI): the oldest Islamic bank in Indonesia goes chip with OpenWay  

    LOTTE Finance and OpenWay introduce new BNPL service to Vietnam  

    Way4 platform powers the national payment switch of Bangladesh 

    Timo, an API-based digital bank that was launched in the AWS cloud in just 4 months  

    SmartPay, a successful financial inclusion wallet with over 650,000 merchants and 40 million users  

    JIVF selects OpenWay to become a consumer finance leader in Vietnam 

    Middle East and Africa

    Network International launches market-leading Network One platform in partnership with OpenWay 

    In Saudi Arabia, 4700+ ATMs of Al-Rajhi Bank enable Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia to withdraw cash with a minimal fee and the preferable exchange rate, thanks to the flexible configuration of Way4 Switch

    • Equity Bank, the pan-African bank group has migrated to Way4 and has become the world’s first ATM acquirer of M-PESA e-money, and later – the recognized wallet hub for different e-money brands across East Africa 

    LATAM

    Banesco and OpenWay: building the future of digital payments in Latin America Together 

    Banesco Panama succeeds as a processor for ESG projects and fintechs after migrating to Way4 

    Awards

    Aite report: OpenWay is the only Best-in-Class Global Vendor of Payment Processing Platforms 

    OVUM report: OpenWay is a Leader in Wallet Solutions 

    Future developments

    Way4 is a cloud-ready solution for data-driven, online personalized payments. Way4 is the only system with a fully online financial core. Several Way4 components are built on a microservice architecture. Containerization is supported for several processes. A new data management platform has support for data streaming and new tools for data analytics. We have created a new Restful API concept. New Way4 solutions have been released and are already helping our clients to transform their business with these features: CaaS, BNPL, wallets, faster risk management, new workbench UX and management, active-active high availability, and more. Development continues along these lines to enhance functionality to the next level for even greater personalization, speed, and efficiency.


