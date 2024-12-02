Partner in commerce – at Oney, we have a different, unique vision of financial services and payment solutions: more modern, more responsible, and more human.

Core solution

As a partner in the transformation of commerce, with our thousands of retail partners, we give everyone the power to improve their daily lives and consume better. Financing, securing, and insuring is our job!

Website

Partners.oney.com

Head office

Croix, France

Target markets

Merchants (travel, habitat, high-tech, car garage, sport, jewellery), marketplaces, PSPs

Contact details

International_Business_Team@oney.com

Geographical presence

France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania

Year founded

1983

Funding rounds and investors

BPCE Group and ELO

Licence type

Banking licences: full banking licence

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS and PSD2

Reach

7 million consumers

Acceptance

37,000 merchants

Market share

30% of BNPL in France

Brand tagline

Your money, your way

Buy Now, Pay Later

Business Model

Direct provider for BNPL, long term credit, insurance, anti-fraud

BNPL options

Pay in 3, Pay in 4, Pay in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, Paylater

Payment instruments used

Credit card

Credit check

Yes

Credit application

Yes

Transaction limit

EUR 3,000 - EUR 75,000 for long-term credit/ EUR 100 - EUR 8,000 for BNPL (depending on the contract with the merchants)

Age verification

Yes by our KYC process, needs to be 18 atleast

B2B Commerce

No

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Financing, assuring, securing

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Omnichannel

Yes

Technology and payment capabilities

Integration technology

APIs

Hosted pages

https://docs.oney.com/

Settlement currencies

Yes, EUR

Currency available for customers

Yes, EUR

Client onboarding (KYC)

Automatical process for BNPL, for long-term credit, after verification of supporting documents or via Open Banking

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management/Buyer protection

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Oney Trust

Partners

Distribution channels

In-store, online, marketplaces, C2C

Business model and clients

Case studies

