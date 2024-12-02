Partner in commerce – at Oney, we have a different, unique vision of financial services and payment solutions: more modern, more responsible, and more human.
As a partner in the transformation of commerce, with our thousands of retail partners, we give everyone the power to improve their daily lives and consume better. Financing, securing, and insuring is our job!
Croix, France
Merchants (travel, habitat, high-tech, car garage, sport, jewellery), marketplaces, PSPs
International_Business_Team@oney.com
France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania
1983
BPCE Group and ELO
Banking licences: full banking licence
PCI DSS and PSD2
7 million consumers
37,000 merchants
30% of BNPL in France
Your money, your way
Direct provider for BNPL, long term credit, insurance, anti-fraud
Pay in 3, Pay in 4, Pay in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, Paylater
Credit card
Yes
Yes
EUR 3,000 - EUR 75,000 for long-term credit/ EUR 100 - EUR 8,000 for BNPL (depending on the contract with the merchants)
Yes by our KYC process, needs to be 18 atleast
No
Financing, assuring, securing
Yes
Yes
Yes
APIs
Yes, EUR
Yes, EUR
Automatical process for BNPL, for long-term credit, after verification of supporting documents or via Open Banking
Yes
Oney Trust
In-store, online, marketplaces, C2C
https://partners.oney.com/articles/cas-clients-et-business-stories/cas-client-alltricks-triple-son-panier-moyen-avec-les-solutions-de-paiement-fractionne-oney
