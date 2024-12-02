Nikulipe is a Fintech company that makes entry to Emerging and Fast-Growing markets easy for Fintechs, Payment Service Providers, and their merchants.

Core solution

By streamlining cross-border payment solutions, Nikulipe provides unified access to Local Payment Methods or creates payment solutions where there are none, unlocking the doors to new markets.

Target market

PSP

Fintechs

Global Merchants

Global Marketplaces

Contact details

https://nikulipe.com/contact-us/

Geographical presence

Fast-growing and Emerging markets globally

Year founded

2019

Investors

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and Unicorn Founders

License type

Electronic money institution licence, PISP, AISP (More: https://www.lb.lt/en/sfi-financialmarket-participants/nikulipe-uab)

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Payment Association UK; Fintech Hub LT

Company’s motto

Taking local payments to the next level

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes. Nikulipe utilizes API-driven architecture to simplify cross-border payment complexities and enabling access to local markets under a single unified contract.

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes. Understanding the subtleties of local players enables us to provide our clients with a purpose-built solutions that reflects the market’s needs, which includes handling transactions from various channels such as credit cards and debit cards from merchant acquiring banks.

There are many Emerging markets that are in desperate need of LPM solutions that would be tailored to the needs of international merchants and their PSPs. Our solutions can give them access to new as well as existing LPMs in emerging markets that show fast e-commerce growth. When no suitable LPM is found, we create them instead.

Payments and Financial Infrastructure

Yes. Nikulipe offers payments infrastructure solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of International Merchants and their Payment Service Providers.

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

No

Omnichannel

No

Payments capabilities

Whitelabel solution

Yes

Recurring billing

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes

Settlement currencies

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

iDenfy

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes. At Nikulipe we adhere to the highest standards of AML and KYC Compliance. To onboard clients and their representatives, we work with reputable partners to ensure a quick, safe and easy onboarding process for local and international clients.

Clients

Main clients/references

More information available upon request

Future developments

We will continue to focus on Fast-growing and Emerging Markets, the ones that current payment players often neglect. We are both experienced and agile enough to capture those opportunities and to allow merchants to reach new consumers they could not reach before.

Either by creating new LPMs or by connecting existing LPMs in markets that were not accessible for merchants so far.

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available upon request

Transaction value

More information available upon request