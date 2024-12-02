Core solution
By streamlining cross-border payment solutions, Nikulipe provides unified access to Local Payment Methods or creates payment solutions where there are none, unlocking the doors to new markets.
Target market
Geographical presence
Fast-growing and Emerging markets globally
Year founded
2019
Investors
Founded by serial entrepreneurs and Unicorn Founders
License type
Electronic money institution licence, PISP, AISP (More: https://www.lb.lt/en/sfi-financialmarket-participants/nikulipe-uab)
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Payment Association UK; Fintech Hub LT
Company’s motto
Taking local payments to the next level
Service provider type
Payment Gateway
Yes. Nikulipe utilizes API-driven architecture to simplify cross-border payment complexities and enabling access to local markets under a single unified contract.
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes. Understanding the subtleties of local players enables us to provide our clients with a purpose-built solutions that reflects the market’s needs, which includes handling transactions from various channels such as credit cards and debit cards from merchant acquiring banks.
There are many Emerging markets that are in desperate need of LPM solutions that would be tailored to the needs of international merchants and their PSPs. Our solutions can give them access to new as well as existing LPMs in emerging markets that show fast e-commerce growth. When no suitable LPM is found, we create them instead.
Payments and Financial Infrastructure
Yes. Nikulipe offers payments infrastructure solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of International Merchants and their Payment Service Providers.
Channels - context
Online
Yes
POS/In store
No
Omnichannel
No
Payments capabilities
Whitelabel solution
Yes
Recurring billing
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes
Settlement currencies
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Fraud and risk management partners
iDenfy
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes. At Nikulipe we adhere to the highest standards of AML and KYC Compliance. To onboard clients and their representatives, we work with reputable partners to ensure a quick, safe and easy onboarding process for local and international clients.
Clients
Main clients/references
Future developments
We will continue to focus on Fast-growing and Emerging Markets, the ones that current payment players often neglect. We are both experienced and agile enough to capture those opportunities and to allow merchants to reach new consumers they could not reach before.
Either by creating new LPMs or by connecting existing LPMs in markets that were not accessible for merchants so far.
Transactions
Transaction volume
Transaction value
