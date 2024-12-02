Company InformationPayments

Nikulipe

Nikulipe is a Fintech company that makes entry to Emerging and Fast-Growing markets easy for Fintechs, Payment Service Providers, and their merchants.

Core solution 

By streamlining cross-border payment solutions, Nikulipe provides unified access to Local Payment Methods or creates payment solutions where there are none, unlocking the doors to new markets.

Target market 

  • PSP
  • Fintechs
  • Global Merchants
  • Global Marketplaces

Contact details 

https://nikulipe.com/contact-us/

Geographical presence 

Fast-growing and Emerging markets globally

Year founded 

2019

Investors 

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and Unicorn Founders

License type 

Electronic money institution licence, PISP, AISP (More: https://www.lb.lt/en/sfi-financialmarket-participants/nikulipe-uab)

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Payment Association UK; Fintech Hub LT

Company’s motto 

Taking local payments to the next level 

Service provider type

Payment Gateway 

Yes. Nikulipe utilizes API-driven architecture to simplify cross-border payment complexities and enabling access to local markets under a single unified contract.

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes. Understanding the subtleties of local players enables us to provide our clients with a purpose-built solutions that reflects the market’s needs, which includes handling transactions from various channels such as credit cards and debit cards from merchant acquiring banks.

There are many Emerging markets that are in desperate need of LPM solutions that would be tailored to the needs of international merchants and their PSPs. Our solutions can give them access to new as well as existing LPMs in emerging markets that show fast e-commerce growth. When no suitable LPM is found, we create them instead. 

Payments and Financial Infrastructure

Yes. Nikulipe offers payments infrastructure solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of International Merchants and their Payment Service Providers.

Channels - context

Online 

Yes

POS/In store 

No

Omnichannel 

No

Payments capabilities

Whitelabel solution 

Yes

Recurring billing 

Yes

Payment methods supported 

Yes

Settlement currencies 

Yes

Instant settlement 

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements 

Yes

Payments orchestration 

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting 

Yes

B2B payments 

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard 

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

iDenfy

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB) 

Yes. At Nikulipe we adhere to the highest standards of AML and KYC Compliance. To onboard clients and their representatives, we work with reputable partners to ensure a quick, safe and easy onboarding process for local and international clients.

Clients

Main clients/references 

More information available upon request

Future developments 

We will continue to focus on Fast-growing and Emerging Markets, the ones that current payment players often neglect. We are both experienced and agile enough to capture those opportunities and to allow merchants to reach new consumers they could not reach before.

Either by creating new LPMs or by connecting existing LPMs in markets that were not accessible for merchants so far.

Transactions

Transaction volume 

More information available upon request

Transaction value 

More information available upon request

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright