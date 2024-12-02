Company InformationPayments

NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions and government regulators. NICE Actimize provides cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and trading surveillance solutions that address payment fraud, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence, and insider trading.

Website

www.niceactimize.com

Head office

Hoboken, New Jersey, USA

Core solution

  • Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform;
  • Customer authentication;
  • Data provider and intelligence;
  • KYB/merchant onboarding;
  • KYC.

Core solution/problems the company solves

NICE Actimize's market leading solutions power best in class Fraud and FinCrime programmes with data, AI, and analytics for prevention, accurate detection, and efficient investigations. They cut fraud losses, lower false positives, and enable better customer experiences throughout the customer lifecycle.

Target group 

  • Banks/FS;
  • Fintech;
  • PSP/acquirers;
  • Telecom.

Contact details

Rakhee Massey, rakhee.massey@niceactimize.com

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

1999

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

  • ACAMS;
  • ACFCS; 
  • ABA; 
  • ACFE.

Standards and certifications

  • SSAE 18 SOC 2;
  • ISO27001;
  • ISO9001. 

Brand tagline

Know More, Risk Less

Technology

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-enabled
  • Native cloud
  • Hybrid

Data input

Data ingestion/third-party data

Stateless data ingestion and augmentation

Yes

Methodology

Machine learning

  • Rule-based
  • Supervised ML
  • Unsupervised ML
  • Hybrid

Decisioning

  • Manual review
  • Case management
  • Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Depends on the client deployment type. NICE Actimize offers Perpetual, SaaS, and Term licences.

Fraud prevention partners

For more details, please contact our sales team at info@niceactimize.com.

Year-over-year growth rate

Public trades as NICE on NASDAQ.

Number of employees

NICE Actimize's parent company NICE has 8,400 employees.

Future developments

For more details, please contact our sales team at info@niceactimize.com.

Customers

Customers reference

NICE Actimize does not publish client information and reserves references for prospects and analysts.

