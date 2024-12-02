NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions and government regulators. NICE Actimize provides cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and trading surveillance solutions that address payment fraud, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence, and insider trading.
Hoboken, New Jersey, USA
NICE Actimize's market leading solutions power best in class Fraud and FinCrime programmes with data, AI, and analytics for prevention, accurate detection, and efficient investigations. They cut fraud losses, lower false positives, and enable better customer experiences throughout the customer lifecycle.
Rakhee Massey, rakhee.massey@niceactimize.com
Global
1999
Know More, Risk Less
Depends on the client deployment type. NICE Actimize offers Perpetual, SaaS, and Term licences.
For more details, please contact our sales team at info@niceactimize.com.
Public trades as NICE on NASDAQ.
NICE Actimize's parent company NICE has 8,400 employees.
NICE Actimize does not publish client information and reserves references for prospects and analysts.
