Nethone is a machine learning-based fraud prevention SaaS company that enables ecommerce merchants and financial institutions to holistically understand their end-users — also referred to as Know Your Users (KYU). With our proprietary online user profiling and AI-powered tools, we can block all risky users without friction to the good ones by exhaustively screening every single one.

Year founded

2016

Target group 

  • Merchants/ecommerce

  • Banks/FS

  • PSP/acquirers

  • Fintech

Supported regions

Europe, Middle East, LATAM, US, APAC

Contact

contact@nethone.com

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Merchant Risk Council, Center for Financial Professionals. More information available upon request.

Core solution

  • Real-time fraud, risk management, and decisioning platform

  • Customer authentication

  • Identity verification

  • Behavioural biometrics

  • Chargebacks management 

  • Bot prevention

  • Risk-based KYC

Core solution/problems the company solves

Businesses can be provided with hassle-free end-to-end fraud protection across their users’ lifecycle, as well as ID verification via KYC checks. We address a large spectrum of fraud types, such as bot attacks, ATO, or chargeback fraud, and provide our clients with real-time actionable recommendations. What’s more, we support our clients with: 

  • more accessibility to fraud prevention by allowing them to choose and pay for only what they need from our modularised product.

  • first-hand darknet insights to proactively spot any fraud scheme that might reach out to their business 

Technology 

Native cloud

Data input

Identity verification

  • Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation via third party 

  • Small transaction verificationproprietary capability

  • Email verificationproprietary capability and via third party 

  • Phone verificationproprietary capability and via third party 

  • Social verificationproprietary capability and via third party 

  • Credit checkthird party capability

  • Compliance checkproprietary capability and via third party 

Online authentication

  • Behavioural biometricsproprietary capability

  • Device fingerprintingproprietary capability

  • Geo-locationproprietary capability and via third party 

  • Remote access detectionproprietary capability and via third party 

  • 3-D Secure 2.0via third party 

Intelligence

  • Abuse list proprietary capability and via third party 

  • Monitoringproprietary capability

  • Address verificationproprietary capability and via third party 

  • Credit bureauthird party capability

  • Information sharingproprietary capability and third party capability

Data ingestion/third-party data

Stateless data ingestion and augmentation 

Methodology

Hybrid

Decisioning 

  • Case management

  • Decision orchestration

Chargeback management 

Chargeback dispute

Business model

Pricing model

Per transaction/operation and based on volume + fixed fee in some cases depending on the traffic

Fraud prevention partners

Ekata, ComplyAdvantage, Assertiva, Verifi, Ethoca, Authologic, IP intelligence, BIN databases 

Year over year growth rate

Information available upon request.

Number of employees

100+

Future developments

  • Nethone KYC - risk-based approach to KYC

  • New detection techniques of fraud tools

  • Increased breadth and depth of Darknet research

  • Modularized and tiered product offering that you can try for free straight from the website

Customers reference

Grupo Boticario

Farfetch

Grover

Azul

Distribusion

PLL LOT

Blablacar

Booksy

Vinted

Ramp

Reifeissen Digital Bank

ING

Wema Bank

Wonga

