Nethone is a machine learning-based fraud prevention SaaS company that enables ecommerce merchants and financial institutions to holistically understand their end-users — also referred to as Know Your Users (KYU). With our proprietary online user profiling and AI-powered tools, we can block all risky users without friction to the good ones by exhaustively screening every single one.
Year founded
2016
Target group
Merchants/ecommerce
Banks/FS
PSP/acquirers
Fintech
Supported regions
Europe, Middle East, LATAM, US, APAC
Contact
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Merchant Risk Council, Center for Financial Professionals. More information available upon request.
Core solution
Real-time fraud, risk management, and decisioning platform
Customer authentication
Identity verification
Behavioural biometrics
Chargebacks management
Bot prevention
Risk-based KYC
Core solution/problems the company solves
Businesses can be provided with hassle-free end-to-end fraud protection across their users’ lifecycle, as well as ID verification via KYC checks. We address a large spectrum of fraud types, such as bot attacks, ATO, or chargeback fraud, and provide our clients with real-time actionable recommendations. What’s more, we support our clients with:
more accessibility to fraud prevention by allowing them to choose and pay for only what they need from our modularised product.
first-hand darknet insights to proactively spot any fraud scheme that might reach out to their business
Technology
Native cloud
Data input
Identity verification
Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation via third party
Small transaction verificationproprietary capability
Email verificationproprietary capability and via third party
Phone verificationproprietary capability and via third party
Social verificationproprietary capability and via third party
Credit checkthird party capability
Compliance checkproprietary capability and via third party
Online authentication
Behavioural biometricsproprietary capability
Device fingerprintingproprietary capability
Geo-locationproprietary capability and via third party
Remote access detectionproprietary capability and via third party
3-D Secure 2.0via third party
Intelligence
Abuse list proprietary capability and via third party
Monitoringproprietary capability
Address verificationproprietary capability and via third party
Credit bureauthird party capability
Information sharingproprietary capability and third party capability
Data ingestion/third-party data
Stateless data ingestion and augmentation
Methodology
Hybrid
Decisioning
Case management
Decision orchestration
Chargeback management
Chargeback dispute
Business model
Pricing model
Per transaction/operation and based on volume + fixed fee in some cases depending on the traffic
Fraud prevention partners
Ekata, ComplyAdvantage, Assertiva, Verifi, Ethoca, Authologic, IP intelligence, BIN databases
Year over year growth rate
Information available upon request.
Number of employees
100+
Future developments
Nethone KYC - risk-based approach to KYC
New detection techniques of fraud tools
Increased breadth and depth of Darknet research
Modularized and tiered product offering that you can try for free straight from the website
Customers reference
Grupo Boticario
Farfetch
Grover
Azul
Distribusion
PLL LOT
Blablacar
Booksy
Vinted
Ramp
Reifeissen Digital Bank
ING
Wema Bank
Wonga
