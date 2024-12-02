G+D Netcetera is a pioneering Swiss software company with forward-thinking digital solutions across the banking, payment, mobility, healthcare, and publishing industries.
G+D Netcetera creates growth opportunities for businesses by pushing the boundaries of digital possibilities. Since 2020, the company has been the digital powerhouse within the security tech group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) as Trusted Software division.
1996
Global
Together we drive progress
EMVCo Technical associate, EPSM, MC Digital Partner, and Visa Ready
Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform
Customer authentication
Identity verification
Behavioural biometrics
Bot risk management
KYB/merchant onboarding
Core solution/problems the company solves
G+D Netcetera creates growth opportunities for businesses by pushing the boundaries of digital possibilities. With its expertise and over 25-year track record, the company develops future-proof and scalable software that creates value for its clients and consumers. G+D Netcetera is an expert at delivering seamless user journeys within highly secure and privacy-driven environments.
On-premise
Cloud-enabled
Native cloud
Machine learning
Rule-based, Supervised ML
Decision orchestration; Case management
Guaranteed fraud protection
Pricing per transaction and based on volume and complexity and SaaS-based pricing model
Fraud prevention partners
Inform
Number of employees
800+
Future developments
Multiple third-party partners, passkey, FIDO SPC support, instant payments and A2A
