Company InformationPayments

Netcetera

G+D Netcetera is a pioneering Swiss software company with forward-thinking digital solutions across the banking, payment, mobility, healthcare, and publishing industries.
G+D Netcetera creates growth opportunities for businesses by pushing the boundaries of digital possibilities. Since 2020, the company has been the digital powerhouse within the security tech group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) as Trusted Software division. 

Year founded

1996

Website

www.netcetera.com

Target group 

  • Merchants/ecommerce 
  • PSP/acquirers
  • Banks/FS
  • Corporate
  • Fintech

Supported regions

Global

Contact

info@netcetera.com

Company's tagline

Together we drive progress

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

EMVCo Technical associate, EPSM, MC Digital Partner, and Visa Ready

Core solution

  • Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

  • Customer authentication

  • Identity verification

  • Behavioural biometrics

  • Bot risk management

  • KYB/merchant onboarding

Core solution/problems the company solves

G+D Netcetera creates growth opportunities for businesses by pushing the boundaries of digital possibilities. With its expertise and over 25-year track record, the company develops future-proof and scalable software that creates value for its clients and consumers. G+D Netcetera is an expert at delivering seamless user journeys within highly secure and privacy-driven environments.

Technology

On-premise

Cloud-enabled

Native cloud

Data input

Methodology

Machine learning 

Rule-based, Supervised ML

Decisioning

Decision orchestration; Case management

Chargeback management 

Guaranteed fraud protection

Business model

Pricing model

Pricing per transaction and based on volume and complexity and SaaS-based pricing model

Fraud prevention partners

Inform

Number of employees

800+

Future developments

Multiple third-party partners, passkey, FIDO SPC support, instant payments and A2A

Customers

Customers reference

https://www.netcetera.com/home/company/track-record.html

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright