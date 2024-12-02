MyBank

HQ: France

Year founded: 2013

MyBank

Secure Payments. Trusted Identity.

MyBank is an A2A payment solution enabling individuals, businesses, and public authorities to make and collect payments through an irrevocable, prefilled SEPA Credit Transfer via their online banking. Developed by PRETA, a subsidiary of EBA CLEARING, MyBank is open to authorised PSPs in the SEPA area, including credit and payment institutions.

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Countries:
NetherlandsSpainItalyPortugalBelgium
