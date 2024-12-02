Company information
How does the payment method work?
After selecting MyBank, payers choose their bank and are redirected to their online banking portal to log in with their usual credentials. They then authorise the prefilled payment form. Both payers and payees receive immediate notification upon payment execution.
Target markets
Banks and PSPs
Contact details
info@mybank.eu
Geographical presence
Italy, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands
Funding rounds and investors
100% subsidiary of EBA CLEARING
Standards and certifications
ISO 27001
Reach
> 50 million reachable users
Acceptance
> 14,000
Market share
Around 15% in Italy
Implementation requirements
Bank account required
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
- European Payments Council (EPC)
- Euro Banking Association (EBA)
- Ecommerce Europe
- Consorzio Netcomm (Italian Ecommerce Association)
- APSP (Italian Payment Service Providers)
- Andaf (Italian Association for Administrative and Financial Directors)
Payment methods type
E-wallet
No
Online banking payments
Yes
Domestic or regional scheme (multibank online banking e-payments)
Yes
Direct debit
No
BNPL (instalments offering)
No
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
No
Technology and payment capabilities
Integration technology
REST (JSON) or SOAP (XML)
Integration support
Virtual POS and plugins provided by participating PSPs and service providers
Do you offer a developer portal?
Yes, for PSPs and service providers
Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?
Yes, for PSPs and service providers
What tooling do you provide for developers?
Testing environment replicating the production. Simulator of online banking
Types of supported APIs\API standard supported
REST (JSON)
Connected banks
> 300 banks/PSPs
Speed
24x7x365
Conversion
Depending on banks, but the average is 85%
Payment guarantee
Yes (payment certainty, except in case of fraud)
Settlement currencies
Yes, EUR
Processing currencies
Yes, EUR
Currency available for customers
Yes, EUR
B2B payments
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback / Buyer protection
No chargeback
Business model and clients
Future developments
Expand reachability in SEPA countries
Main clients/references
Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, PayPal, Worldline, Sella, Nuvei, PPRO
Awards
Italy's Best Customer Service 2023-2024 by Corriere della Sera and Statista
Transactions
Transaction value
EUR 13 billion