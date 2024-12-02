With over 17,825 global connections in 37 countries, Moneyhub is a data, intelligence, and payments company that develops ISO 27001-certified software for Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data applications. Its FCA-regulated Open Data platform enables companies to quickly and easily transform data into personalised digital experiences and initiate payments. Organisations, spanning finance to telecoms and retail, rely on Moneyhub’s award-winning technology.
2014
Bristol, the UK
The UK
Dave Tonge
Major share holders: Sam Seaton (MBO), Dave Tonge (MBO), Dan Scholey (MBO), Rael Gordon (MBO) in 2017, Nationwide in 2018, SPWOne (Sir Peter Wood) in 2021, Lloyds Banking Group, Legal and General, Phoenix Group in 2022.
120
Winner: Personal Finance Tech of the Year.
Winner: Director of the year (Moneyhub CEO Sam Seaton).
More here: https://www.moneyhub.com/our-awards
0044 (0)117 280 5155
Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data connectivity. Data enrichment and analytics. Affordability, personal financial management. Payments. Decisioning. Pre-built industry-specific client solutions that reduce cost and drive revenue.
Moneyhub enables the building of personalised propositions through Open Banking, including access to customer financial transactions as well as the ability to make payments, from bank and investments to pensions and properties. Providers utilise this information to develop new business offerings, improving convenience and experience for their customers.
With Moneyhub’s award-winning APIs, widgets, and whitelabel solutions, clients can initiate payments or seamlessly connect to bank accounts, mortgages, properties, investments, pensions, and more. The platform, which offers everything from personal financial management to affordability tools, provides powerful analytics and actionable insights to enable bespoke experiences and customer journeys.
Moneyhub has consistently led the legislative, standards, and commercial agenda for Open Finance and Open Data. Moneyhub's competitive advantage isn't just from its team of experts but also the underlying platform, specifically the breadth of coverage and the only truly machine learning-based categorisation and data enrichment engine.
We provide a RESTful JSON API protected by FAPI (based on OpenID Connect and OAuth 2.0). We connect to OpenBanking APIs, Berlin Group APIs, STET APIs, and many proprietary APIs.
For more info, please contact our sales team
Aon, Akoni, Blackhawk, Hometrack (Zoopla), Legal & General, Lumio, Mercer, Nationwide, OneBanks, Phoenix/Standard Life, Scottish Widows, Equals Money, Samsung, SEI, Sugi, The Big Exchange, Vodafone, Wealth Wizards, Zedosh, and others under NDA.
Native cloud
JavaScript
ReactJS, NodeJS, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, VS Code, Bitbucket.
2014 onwards.
For more details, please contact our sales team.
For more details, please contact our sales team.
For more details, please contact our sales team.
For more details, please contact our sales team.
B2B, B2B2C, B2C.
Moneyhub supports a range of commercial models to align with client needs typically this is a licence fee and depends on the proposition required.
In-house and partnerships, depending on needs.
For a full list of case studies, please go to https://www.moneyhub.com/case-studies
Pin Drop Life Events; Decumulation Monitor, Ecosystems, Lens for consumer insights, Enhanced nudges, AI-Assisted Money Management, Reseller payments. Continued expansion into new territories and verticals. Maintain a leading position for integrations, connectivity, and quality of service.
