With over 17,825 global connections in 37 countries, Moneyhub is a data, intelligence, and payments company that develops ISO 27001-certified software for Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data applications. Its FCA-regulated Open Data platform enables companies to quickly and easily transform data into personalised digital experiences and initiate payments. Organisations, spanning finance to telecoms and retail, rely on Moneyhub’s award-winning technology.

Website

www.moneyhub.com

Active since

2014

Head office

Bristol, the UK

Country offices in

The UK

Founder

Dave Tonge

Funding rounds and investors

Major share holders: Sam Seaton (MBO), Dave Tonge (MBO), Dan Scholey (MBO), Rael Gordon (MBO) in 2017, Nationwide in 2018, SPWOne (Sir Peter Wood) in 2021, Lloyds Banking Group, Legal and General, Phoenix Group in 2022.

Number of employees

120

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Memberships

FDATA, OpenID, Ema, TISA, Money & Pensions Service (MaPS), Standard Financial Statement, Electronic Money Association.

Active Participants

MaPS Pensions Dashboard Programme steering committee;

MaPS Pensions Dashboard Programme sandbox alpha partner;

TISA OSIP steering committee;

HM Treasury – co-author of the security chapter of the Open Banking Standard;

CMA Open Banking Standard API;

EBA PSD2 regulatory technical standards;

FCA PSD2 stakeholder Group.

CTO Dave Tonge

Co-Chair of the Financial Grade API Working Group at the OpenID Foundation where he works on open standards for financial APIs and co-authored standards set to push Open Banking and Open Finance standards even further inluding the OpenID Connect Client-Initiated Backchannel Authentication (CIBA) Core Specification and Pushed Authorisation Requests.

UK Expert at the International Organisation of Standardisation (ISO).

Member of TISA's Open Savings and Investments Working Group (OSIP).

Formerly lead technical representative for the Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA).

Represented FDATA within the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) PSD2 Stakeholder Group.

Works with the Open Banking Implementation Entity to define the standard for UK Banking APIs.

CEO Sam Seaton

Industry representative in the steering group on the Government's Money & Pensions Service’s (MaPS's) Pension Dashboards Programme (PDP).

Steering committee member of TISA's OSIP steering committee.

NED on FDATA’s global board to support the rollout of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data in the UK and globally.

Awards

Europe 2024 Fintech Awards

Winner: Personal Finance Tech of the Year.

UK 2024 Fintech Awards

Winner: LendTech of the Year & WealthTech of the Year.

2024 FSTech Awards

Winner: Financial Services Collaboration of the Year.

2023 Schroders UK Platform Awards

Winner: Leading Digital Platform & Leading Innovation in Workplace Solutions.

2023 Corporate Adviser Awards

Shortlisted: Best Financial Wellbeing Provider.

2023 AltFi Awards

Open Banking Provider of the Year.

UK Fintech Awards 2023

Shortlisted: Best Pensions Tech and Personal Fintech.

2022 Moneyfacts Awards

Winner: Investment Life and Pensions.

2022 Schroders UK Platform Awards

Winner: Leading Digital Platform.

2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards

2022 UK Fintech Awards

Winner: Best Employer;

Winner: Rising Star - Ingrid Anusic.

2022 Paytech Awards

Winner: Best PayTech Leadership (Moneyhub CTO Dave Tonge).

2022 Payments Awards

Shortlisted: ESG in Payments Initiative of the Year;

Shortlisted: PSD2 or Open Banking Initiative of the Year;

Shortlisted: Best In-store Payments Solution.

2021 Open Banking Expo Awards

Winner: Best Open Banking Partnership - Consumer (Moneyhub & Mercer);

Winner: Best Open Finance Innovation;

Winner: Open Banking Pioneer Award - Individual (Moneyhub CEO Sam Seaton).

2021 FDATA Global Open Finance Awards Winner: Best use of OB in retail consumer money management propositions;

2021 Schroders UK Platform Awards

Winner: Leading Innovation in Workplace Solutions;

Winner: Leading Digital Platform 2021 Pension Age Awards;

Winner: Personality of the year award (Moneyhub CEO Sam Seaton).

2021 UK Fintech Awards

Winner: Pensions Tech award;

Winner: Wealth Tech award;

Winner: Director of the year (Moneyhub CEO Sam Seaton).

More here: https://www.moneyhub.com/our-awards

Contact

0044 (0)117 280 5155

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data connectivity. Data enrichment and analytics. Affordability, personal financial management. Payments. Decisioning. Pre-built industry-specific client solutions that reduce cost and drive revenue.

What problem does the company solve?

Moneyhub enables the building of personalised propositions through Open Banking, including access to customer financial transactions as well as the ability to make payments, from bank and investments to pensions and properties. Providers utilise this information to develop new business offerings, improving convenience and experience for their customers.

Major use cases & products

With Moneyhub’s award-winning APIs, widgets, and whitelabel solutions, clients can initiate payments or seamlessly connect to bank accounts, mortgages, properties, investments, pensions, and more. The platform, which offers everything from personal financial management to affordability tools, provides powerful analytics and actionable insights to enable bespoke experiences and customer journeys.

Competitive advantage

Moneyhub has consistently led the legislative, standards, and commercial agenda for Open Finance and Open Data. Moneyhub's competitive advantage isn't just from its team of experts but also the underlying platform, specifically the breadth of coverage and the only truly machine learning-based categorisation and data enrichment engine.

Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

We provide a RESTful JSON API protected by FAPI (based on OpenID Connect and OAuth 2.0). We connect to OpenBanking APIs, Berlin Group APIs, STET APIs, and many proprietary APIs.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Total Global Connections: 17,825 supported for AIS and open finance

Countries globally: 37

UK Connections: 460

Connections are constantly added.

Number of total end users

For more info, please contact our sales team

Target market

Target segments/industries

Bank;

Building Society;

Employee Benefits;

Fintech;

Insurance;

Lending;

Pensions;

Retail;

Telecoms;

Wealth Management.

Current customers

Aon, Akoni, Blackhawk, Hometrack (Zoopla), Legal & General, Lumio, Mercer, Nationwide, OneBanks, Phoenix/Standard Life, Scottish Widows, Equals Money, Samsung, SEI, Sugi, The Big Exchange, Vodafone, Wealth Wizards, Zedosh, and others under NDA.

Technology

Type of technology

Native cloud

Software language

JavaScript

Software development tools

ReactJS, NodeJS, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, VS Code, Bitbucket.

When was the core technology developed?

2014 onwards.

Licencing

Supported licences

For more details, please contact our sales team.

Partners

Technology partners

For more details, please contact our sales team.

Distribution channels

For more details, please contact our sales team.

Business model

Pricing model

For more details, please contact our sales team.

Revenue streams

B2B, B2B2C, B2C.

Moneyhub supports a range of commercial models to align with client needs typically this is a licence fee and depends on the proposition required.

Business strategy resources

In-house and partnerships, depending on needs.

Case studies

Case studies – examples

For a full list of case studies, please go to https://www.moneyhub.com/case-studies

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases/future plans

Pin Drop Life Events; Decumulation Monitor, Ecosystems, Lens for consumer insights, Enhanced nudges, AI-Assisted Money Management, Reseller payments. Continued expansion into new territories and verticals. Maintain a leading position for integrations, connectivity, and quality of service.