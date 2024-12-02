Mangopay powers a wallet-based payment infrastructure designed for organisations with complex, multi-party fund flows. Our programmable wallet solution optimises fund management, allowing platforms to regain control over payments, secure transactions, and automate payouts.
By leveraging Mangopay’s end-to-end white-label infrastructure, clients generate additional revenue and enhance operational efficiency while remaining compliant and protected with 360° AI-driven fraud prevention.
Luxembourg
Our flexible wallet infrastructure facilitates the collection of payments, secures transactions, manages fund distribution among multiple parties and currencies, and handles payouts to service providers, sellers, and customers. This enables platforms and fintechs to gain control and transparency over their payment processes and generate additional revenue, all while staying compliant and scaling their operations.
Platforms
Marketplaces
Fintechs
SaaS
PSPs
Europe, the UK
2013
Advent International
EMI (Electronic Money Institution)
Merchants Risk Council
Level 1 PCI DSS (Mangopay entities), ISO 27001 (Nethone entity)
Flexible wallets built to move money your way
Yes
Yes
Wallet infrastructure for platforms
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, 25+
Yes, 24+
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integration - Yes
Factoring - Yes
Yes
Yes, 24+
Yes
Yes - 10 ( FR, LU, DE, ES, GB, USD, CAD, DKK, AUD, SEK)
Yes
Yes – Billie, Hokodo, Aria, Defacto, Storfund, Younited Credit
Yes – Klarna, Billie, Hokodo, Socredit, Oney
Yes
Yes
Introduce additional tools with simplified integration, including wallet functionality and features that enable platforms to create seamless embedded payout experiences.
Vinted, ManoMano, Sorare, Malt, Rakuten, Chrono24, Wallapop, BlaBlaCar
blog.mangopay.com/en/home/tag/clients
MPE Award for Best marketplace/platform provider (2025)
Information available upon request.
