Mangopay powers a wallet-based payment infrastructure designed for organisations with complex, multi-party fund flows. Our programmable wallet solution optimises fund management, allowing platforms to regain control over payments, secure transactions, and automate payouts.

By leveraging Mangopay’s end-to-end white-label infrastructure, clients generate additional revenue and enhance operational efficiency while remaining compliant and protected with 360° AI-driven fraud prevention.

Head office

Luxembourg

Core solution

Our flexible wallet infrastructure facilitates the collection of payments, secures transactions, manages fund distribution among multiple parties and currencies, and handles payouts to service providers, sellers, and customers. This enables platforms and fintechs to gain control and transparency over their payment processes and generate additional revenue, all while staying compliant and scaling their operations.

Target market

Platforms

Marketplaces

Fintechs

SaaS

PSPs

Contact details

https://mangopay.com/contact

Geographical presence

Europe, the UK

Year founded

2013

Funding rounds and investors

Advent International

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution)

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Merchants Risk Council

Standards and certifications

Level 1 PCI DSS (Mangopay entities), ISO 27001 (Nethone entity)

Brand tagline

Flexible wallets built to move money your way

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company’s primary category or technology market?

Wallet infrastructure for platforms

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 25+

Settlement currencies

Yes, 24+

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration - Yes

Factoring - Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes, 24+

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes - 10 ( FR, LU, DE, ES, GB, USD, CAD, DKK, AUD, SEK)

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes – Billie, Hokodo, Aria, Defacto, Storfund, Younited Credit

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes – Klarna, Billie, Hokodo, Socredit, Oney

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Future developments

Introduce additional tools with simplified integration, including wallet functionality and features that enable platforms to create seamless embedded payout experiences.

Main clients/references

Vinted, ManoMano, Sorare, Malt, Rakuten, Chrono24, Wallapop, BlaBlaCar

Case studies

blog.mangopay.com/en/home/tag/clients

Awards

MPE Award for Best marketplace/platform provider (2025)

Transactions

Transaction volume

Information available upon request.

Transaction value