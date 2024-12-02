Website

link.money

Our signature product is Link Money Pay by Bank, which offers a simple and secure way for merchants and consumers to process payments directly from consumers' bank accounts, thereby reducing costs and enhancing security.

Active since

2021

Head office

San Francisco

Country offices in

USA

Founder(s)

Eric Shokykhet and Edward Lando

Funding rounds and investors

USD 30 mln. Tiger Global led the seed round and Valar Ventures led the Series A

Number of employees

35+

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Merchant Risk Council

FDX member

Mastercard Engage Partner

NACHA Innovation Alliance member"

Awards

Lead 100 Technology Companies; shortlisted as a finalist in both the 2023 US FinTech Awards and Finovate Awards.

Contact

Shaun Vanderkaap, VP of Sales, shaun.vanderkaap@link.money

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Link Money's Pay by Bank solution utilises Open Banking to enable merchants to process online payments from consumers' bank accounts. For merchants, Link Money Pay by Bank offers a cost-effective payment processing solution and minimises fraud. Consumers benefit from increased security and data control and the ability to manage cash flow without fees, interest charges, or burdensome payment plans.

What problem does the company solve?

The high cost of payments in the US for merchants.

Major use cases & products Pay by Bank, LinkVerify, and Dynamic Links

Competitive advantage

Link Money Pay by Bank provides merchants with a significantly cheaper and more secure option for accepting payments than current market leaders.

Types of supported APIs\API standard supportedLink Money provides API & SDKs to support merchant integration. They include JavaScript SDK, REST API, and Mobile SDKs

Geographical coverage (operational area)

US

Connected banks (bank coverage % )

95%

What account type do you serve: consumer, business, or corporate?

Business

Account coverage (%) across countries/regions

100% US

Do you offer a developer portal?

What tooling do you provide for developers?

Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

Yes, the Link Developer Portal offers comprehensive developer documentation. Apart from various SDKs, Link provides Sandbox access to the solution where transactions can be made without real-world consequences. Sandbox also includes several test banks including a Link-created test bank.

Target market

Target segments/industries

Predominately ecommerce subscription and recurring merchants

Current customers

StubHub, Alternative Airlines, MaxPro Fitness

Technology

E.g. cloud-enabled/native cloud/on-premises/hybrid

Link Money utilises public cloud infrastructure (viz. Amazon AWS) to host the solution

Software language

Java, Python, and JavaScript

Software development tools

Technologies primarily include ReactJS, Java SpringBoot, Python AI/ML libraries

When was the core technology developed?

2021-2023

Licencing

Supported licences

No licenses. Link Money Pay by Bank is a SaaS solution.

Partners

Technology partners

Finicity, Akoya

Business model

Pricing model

Fixed and percentage fees on transactions/transaction volumes

Revenue streams

Transaction-based fees

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases/future plans

Biometric app authentication for account linking;

Multi-device support for a single customer;

Enhanced prediction of fraud/friendly fraud in ACH transactions;

Enable Real-Time Payments, FedNow, and other payment methods;

Payment orchestration layer to optimise the payment rails for cost, speed, and reliability;

Launch in the EU and potentially other geographies



