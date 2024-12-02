Our signature product is Link Money Pay by Bank, which offers a simple and secure way for merchants and consumers to process payments directly from consumers' bank accounts, thereby reducing costs and enhancing security.
2021
San Francisco
USA
Eric Shokykhet and Edward Lando
USD 30 mln. Tiger Global led the seed round and Valar Ventures led the Series A
35+
Lead 100 Technology Companies; shortlisted as a finalist in both the 2023 US FinTech Awards and Finovate Awards.
Shaun Vanderkaap, VP of Sales, shaun.vanderkaap@link.money
Link Money's Pay by Bank solution utilises Open Banking to enable merchants to process online payments from consumers' bank accounts. For merchants, Link Money Pay by Bank offers a cost-effective payment processing solution and minimises fraud. Consumers benefit from increased security and data control and the ability to manage cash flow without fees, interest charges, or burdensome payment plans.
The high cost of payments in the US for merchants.
Major use cases & products Pay by Bank, LinkVerify, and Dynamic Links
Link Money Pay by Bank provides merchants with a significantly cheaper and more secure option for accepting payments than current market leaders.
Types of supported APIs\API standard supportedLink Money provides API & SDKs to support merchant integration. They include JavaScript SDK, REST API, and Mobile SDKs
US
95%
Business
100% US
Yes, the Link Developer Portal offers comprehensive developer documentation. Apart from various SDKs, Link provides Sandbox access to the solution where transactions can be made without real-world consequences. Sandbox also includes several test banks including a Link-created test bank.
Predominately ecommerce subscription and recurring merchants
StubHub, Alternative Airlines, MaxPro Fitness
Link Money utilises public cloud infrastructure (viz. Amazon AWS) to host the solution
Java, Python, and JavaScript
Technologies primarily include ReactJS, Java SpringBoot, Python AI/ML libraries
2021-2023
No licenses. Link Money Pay by Bank is a SaaS solution.
Finicity, Akoya
Fixed and percentage fees on transactions/transaction volumes
Transaction-based fees
