Active since

2019

Head office

Prague, Czech Republic

Commercial Head office in

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Country offices in

Czech Republic, Netherlands

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Benelux, CEE, Europe

Founder(s)

Jan Laštůvka, Luboš Malík

Funding rounds and investors

Komerční banka a.s. (part of Societe Generale Group):

- 10/2020 1. seed round (total share of 11 %)

- 06/2022 2. seed round (total share of 24,99 %)

- 07/2023 extended seed round (total share of 29 %)

Number of employees

50+

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Czech Fintech Association

Awards

2021 and 2022: The Best Digital Lending solutions for SMEs

Contact (phone number/email address)

+420732560130, info@lemonero.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Lemonero’s white-label Embedded Finance offering allows our partners (payment service provider, Marketplaces and ecommerce platforms) to launch fully integrated cash-advance services, delivering growth and work capital to their online and in-store merchants by the platform they trust

Major use cases & Products

Lending, KYC, Revenue-based Financing, Embedded Finance

Specialisation/Verticals

Merchant and SMB Business Financing

Competitive advantage

Lemonero's AI-driven, revenue-based financing solution integrates seamlessly into partner platforms. With a 10-minute lending process and instant payout, it boosts merchant growth, reduces churn, and elevates lifetime value with zero credit risk for the partner.

Target market

Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)

SMB merchants (online & instore) via Payment Service Providers, marketplaces, and ecommerce platforms

Current customers (client example/names)

Thousands of funded merchants.

GoPay by Worldline, Alza, Mall, Shoptet, Comgate, CCV, Lightspeed

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

Lemonero is implemented via modern technologies like Kotlin, Go and the latest PHP, following strong design patterns such as a micro-service architecture. Our solution, hosted on Google Cloud, runs under Docker and is managed and scaled by Kubernetes.

The Lemonero ecosystem is divided into frontend and backend components, with all business logic handled by the backend through API interfaces using REST, GraphQL, and protobuf. For an enhanced customer experience and state-of-the-art risk scoring, we utilise features based on artificial intelligence

Partners

Technology partners

All core functionalities (credit assessment, frontend, backend) are developed in-house.

Some technology partners are used in supporting parts of our service offering, like digital signature.

Bank partners

Societe Generale Group, Komerční banka a.s., KB Smart Solutions

Go-to-market strategy

Lemonero embeds cash-advance services and cash flow analytics into the payment orchestration platforms of partners. This strategy ensures the preferred and reliable single entry point for SMB merchants for both payments and financing services. Furthermore, Lemonero extends comprehensive go-to-market support to its partners, encompassing top-tier marketing, sales, and customer care assistance

Operating model

Category

Full-stack embedded lending solution, Lending-as-a-service provider, Embedded Finance SaaS

The key layers that the provider is active in

Merchants Onboarding and Frontend:

Provides capabilities that allow merchants to create accounts securely, with robust authentication and identity verification processes in place to prevent fraud.

Loan Application and Processing:

Offers an online loan application form, and has the ability to collect, validate merchant-provided information, and process loan applications efficiently.

Credit Assessment and Risk Analysis:

Provides the capability to assess the creditworthiness of loan applicants and analyse factors including credit history, revenue, and legal entity UBO. Utilising artificial intelligence risk scoring models, it determines the level of risk associated with each loan application.

Loan Offer Generation:

Offers the capability to generate loan offers based on applicant creditworthiness, calculate loan terms, interest rates, and repayment schedules, and present clear and transparent loan offers to applicants.

Loan Approval and Disbursement:

Enables the capability to approve loan applications based on established criteria, verify applicant information, and disburse approved loan amounts efficiently.

Repayment Management:

Provides the capability to set up repayment schedules, calculate installment amounts, track loan repayments, handle partial or full repayments, and send timely notifications to borrowers.

Customer Support and Communication:

Ensures multiple channels for prompt customer support, responsiveness to inquiries and complaints, and effective communication of loan status updates and changes in terms to borrowers.

Security and Data Privacy:

Implements robust security measures, including data encryption and compliance with privacy regulations, to safeguard user data and ensure secure transmission.

Reporting and Analytics:

Empowers the capability to generate reports on loan portfolio performance, delinquency rates, and leverage data analysis to gain insights into customer behaviour and market trends for risk assessment and decision-making.

Compliance and Legal:

Ensures compliance with lending laws and regulations, maintains proper documentation, and stays updated on regulatory changes to adapt the system accordingly.

Licence

Currently, we operate as financial institution having all the necessary authorisations, however, no banking or payment service provider license is needed for operating our service. Lemonero covers all regulatory requirements, including KYC and AML

Risk mitigation strategies and responsabilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

Lemonero acts as the lender, providing the capital directly to the merchants and fully bears the credit risk. Enterprise Risk Management framework (ERM) is used, mainly focussed on credit risk management.

Business model

Pricing model

Lemonero supports multiple pricing models ranging from a revenue share model for the full service white labelled Embedded Finance solution to a SaaS-model for Lending-as-a-Service

Revenue streams

Lemonero participates in the expanding European Embedded Finance market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of +30% over the next 5 years. Lemonero is outpacing this growth, boasting an impressive CAGR of +240% from 2020 to 2023. Lemonero's revenue stems from the return on business loans provided to merchants. A percentage of the total fees is shared with partners who integrate Lemonero's Embedded Finance solution.

Case studies

Examples

https://files.lemonero.com/pdf/Lemonero%20-%20Partners%20-%20Reviews%202.pdf

Product roadmap

Existing features

Full stack Embedded Revenue-based financing services, including risk management, customer care, marketing support and Lending-as-a-Service platform, supported by AI driven cash flow analytics.

Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)

Following the successful expansion in Central and Western Europe, Lemonero is now poised to broaden its geographical reach further within the European region. Alongside its expansion, Lemonero plans to release new products and features including insolvency insurance, merchant accounts and credit cards. For up-to-date information about our full service lending capabilities contact info@lemonero.com