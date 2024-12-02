Lemonero, a rapidly expanding, innovative provider of embedded financial services in Europe, specifically caters to PSP‘s, Marketplaces, and Ecommerce platforms. With a proven track record in white-labeled, revenue-based financing solutions for online and POS merchants, it commits to innovation, aiming to be the trusted, enduring strategic partner for European clients.
Website
Active since
2019
Head office
Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial Head office in
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Country offices in
Czech Republic, Netherlands
Geographical coverage (operational area)
Benelux, CEE, Europe
Founder(s)
Jan Laštůvka, Luboš Malík
Funding rounds and investors
Komerční banka a.s. (part of Societe Generale Group):
- 10/2020 1. seed round (total share of 11 %)
- 06/2022 2. seed round (total share of 24,99 %)
- 07/2023 extended seed round (total share of 29 %)
Number of employees
50+
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Czech Fintech Association
Awards
2021 and 2022: The Best Digital Lending solutions for SMEs
Contact (phone number/email address)
+420732560130, info@lemonero.com
The company`s core solutions
Lemonero’s white-label Embedded Finance offering allows our partners (payment service provider, Marketplaces and ecommerce platforms) to launch fully integrated cash-advance services, delivering growth and work capital to their online and in-store merchants by the platform they trust
Major use cases & Products
Lending, KYC, Revenue-based Financing, Embedded Finance
Specialisation/Verticals
Merchant and SMB Business Financing
Competitive advantage
Lemonero's AI-driven, revenue-based financing solution integrates seamlessly into partner platforms. With a 10-minute lending process and instant payout, it boosts merchant growth, reduces churn, and elevates lifetime value with zero credit risk for the partner.
Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)
SMB merchants (online & instore) via Payment Service Providers, marketplaces, and ecommerce platforms
Current customers (client example/names)
Thousands of funded merchants.
Technologies/tech stack/capabilities
Lemonero is implemented via modern technologies like Kotlin, Go and the latest PHP, following strong design patterns such as a micro-service architecture. Our solution, hosted on Google Cloud, runs under Docker and is managed and scaled by Kubernetes.
Technology partners
All core functionalities (credit assessment, frontend, backend) are developed in-house.
Some technology partners are used in supporting parts of our service offering, like digital signature.
Bank partners
Societe Generale Group, Komerční banka a.s., KB Smart Solutions
Go-to-market strategy
Lemonero embeds cash-advance services and cash flow analytics into the payment orchestration platforms of partners. This strategy ensures the preferred and reliable single entry point for SMB merchants for both payments and financing services. Furthermore, Lemonero extends comprehensive go-to-market support to its partners, encompassing top-tier marketing, sales, and customer care assistance
Category
Full-stack embedded lending solution, Lending-as-a-service provider, Embedded Finance SaaS
The key layers that the provider is active in
Merchants Onboarding and Frontend:
Provides capabilities that allow merchants to create accounts securely, with robust authentication and identity verification processes in place to prevent fraud.
Loan Application and Processing:
Offers an online loan application form, and has the ability to collect, validate merchant-provided information, and process loan applications efficiently.
Credit Assessment and Risk Analysis:
Provides the capability to assess the creditworthiness of loan applicants and analyse factors including credit history, revenue, and legal entity UBO. Utilising artificial intelligence risk scoring models, it determines the level of risk associated with each loan application.
Loan Offer Generation:
Offers the capability to generate loan offers based on applicant creditworthiness, calculate loan terms, interest rates, and repayment schedules, and present clear and transparent loan offers to applicants.
Loan Approval and Disbursement:
Enables the capability to approve loan applications based on established criteria, verify applicant information, and disburse approved loan amounts efficiently.
Repayment Management:
Provides the capability to set up repayment schedules, calculate installment amounts, track loan repayments, handle partial or full repayments, and send timely notifications to borrowers.
Customer Support and Communication:
Ensures multiple channels for prompt customer support, responsiveness to inquiries and complaints, and effective communication of loan status updates and changes in terms to borrowers.
Security and Data Privacy:
Implements robust security measures, including data encryption and compliance with privacy regulations, to safeguard user data and ensure secure transmission.
Reporting and Analytics:
Empowers the capability to generate reports on loan portfolio performance, delinquency rates, and leverage data analysis to gain insights into customer behaviour and market trends for risk assessment and decision-making.
Compliance and Legal:
Ensures compliance with lending laws and regulations, maintains proper documentation, and stays updated on regulatory changes to adapt the system accordingly.
Licence
Currently, we operate as financial institution having all the necessary authorisations, however, no banking or payment service provider license is needed for operating our service. Lemonero covers all regulatory requirements, including KYC and AML
Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks
Lemonero acts as the lender, providing the capital directly to the merchants and fully bears the credit risk. Enterprise Risk Management framework (ERM) is used, mainly focussed on credit risk management.
Pricing model
Lemonero supports multiple pricing models ranging from a revenue share model for the full service white labelled Embedded Finance solution to a SaaS-model for Lending-as-a-Service
Revenue streams
Lemonero participates in the expanding European Embedded Finance market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of +30% over the next 5 years. Lemonero is outpacing this growth, boasting an impressive CAGR of +240% from 2020 to 2023. Lemonero's revenue stems from the return on business loans provided to merchants. A percentage of the total fees is shared with partners who integrate Lemonero's Embedded Finance solution.
Examples
https://files.lemonero.com/pdf/Lemonero%20-%20Partners%20-%20Reviews%202.pdf
Existing features
Full stack Embedded Revenue-based financing services, including risk management, customer care, marketing support and Lending-as-a-Service platform, supported by AI driven cash flow analytics.
Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)
Following the successful expansion in Central and Western Europe, Lemonero is now poised to broaden its geographical reach further within the European region. Alongside its expansion, Lemonero plans to release new products and features including insolvency insurance, merchant accounts and credit cards. For up-to-date information about our full service lending capabilities contact info@lemonero.com
