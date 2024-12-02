For businesses working in Africa, Kora provides the support to start and scale with payment products encompassing pay-ins, payouts, and settlements. Explore more at www.korahq.com

Website

www.korahq.com

Head office

180 Freedom Way, Lekki 1, Lagos, Nigeria

Core solution

Kora provides pay-ins, payouts, and cross-border settlements across several markets and industries. Its services are adressed to businesses accepting money in and from Africa.

Target market

Merchants (Gaming, FOREX, travel, remittance, PSP, payment aggregators, fintech, ecommerce, high-volume), PSPs, fintech, SaaS, FX

Contact details

09139351686, marketing@korapay.com

Geographical presence

Africa and Europe

Year founded

2017

Funding rounds and investors

Seed, Techstars

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution)

Standards and certifications

PCIDSS , ISO 27001, ISO 22301

Brand tagline

All the support you need.

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Payment gateway for companies accepting payments in and from Africa.

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes - cards, bank transfers, mobile money

Settlement currencies

Yes - NGN, KES, GHS, ZAR, XOF, XAF

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integration Yes

- E-invoicing (automated) Yes

- Factoring Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Less than 0.01%

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Exness, Ad Dynamo, Octa Fx, Exinity, AT Gaming, Betwinner, Alpari, Venco, GiG Logistics, Naga Capital

Case studies

Kora Merchant Stories

Future developments

Card issuance, virtual international bank accounts, liquidity management, trade financing