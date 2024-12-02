For businesses working in Africa, Kora provides the support to start and scale with payment products encompassing pay-ins, payouts, and settlements. Explore more at www.korahq.com
180 Freedom Way, Lekki 1, Lagos, Nigeria
Kora provides pay-ins, payouts, and cross-border settlements across several markets and industries. Its services are adressed to businesses accepting money in and from Africa.
Merchants (Gaming, FOREX, travel, remittance, PSP, payment aggregators, fintech, ecommerce, high-volume), PSPs, fintech, SaaS, FX
09139351686, marketing@korapay.com
Africa and Europe
2017
Seed, Techstars
EMI (Electronic Money Institution)
PCIDSS , ISO 27001, ISO 22301
All the support you need.
Yes
Yes
Payment gateway for companies accepting payments in and from Africa.
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes - cards, bank transfers, mobile money
Yes - NGN, KES, GHS, ZAR, XOF, XAF
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Less than 0.01%
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Exness, Ad Dynamo, Octa Fx, Exinity, AT Gaming, Betwinner, Alpari, Venco, GiG Logistics, Naga Capital
Card issuance, virtual international bank accounts, liquidity management, trade financing
