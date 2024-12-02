Konsentus is a global provider of Open Banking and Open Finance infrastructure technology and specialist advisory services to support the national implementation of open ecosystems. At the forefront of delivering trust framework technology and data validation services since 2018, we count many of the largest global financial institutions as clients.
2018
London
United Kingdom
Mike Woods, Brendan Jones
High net worth, founders, and venture debt.
27
25 shortlisted and winning entries at prestigious industry awards including:
+44 (0) 118 449 2858
Konsentus enables authorised participants of open ecosystems, where business is conducted online, instantly, and automatically via APIs to know and trust each other, supporting the growth and success of Open Finance. Our trust framework technology and identity and regulatory checking solutions strengthen Open Banking security and streamline compliance processes.
Konsentus has been at the forefront of delivering Open Banking and Open Finance infrastructure technology since 2018. Our subject matter experts understand individual regulatory and market requirements and utilise global best practices to identify potential implementation options. Our world-class technology and trusted data sets are cloud-agnostic, highly performant, and scalable.
100+ clients
Central banks, financial institutions, regulators, and service providers.
JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, National Bank of Greece.
AWS for European Services, cloud native for international proposition.
Multiple
Multiple
2018
Annually recurring and fixed term licences
Direct
Recurring monthly/annual contracted revenue.
• Bankdata
