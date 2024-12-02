Konsentus is a global provider of Open Banking and Open Finance infrastructure technology and specialist advisory services to support the national implementation of open ecosystems. At the forefront of delivering trust framework technology and data validation services since 2018, we count many of the largest global financial institutions as clients.

Website

https://www.konsentus.com

Active since

2018

Head office

London

Country offices in

United Kingdom

Founders

Mike Woods, Brendan Jones

Funding rounds and investors

High net worth, founders, and venture debt.

Number of employees

27

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Grow London Global;

UK JROC strategic working group;

The Berlin Group;

The Euro Banking Association.

Awards

25 shortlisted and winning entries at prestigious industry awards including:

Open Banking Expo Winner - Company Pioneer (2023).

Contact

info@konsentus.com

+44 (0) 118 449 2858

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

The Konsentus Open Trust Platform: central technology infrastructure enabling the creation, management, maintenance and support of a secure national open finance ecosystem.

Konsentus Verify: a single source of EEA trusted data on authorised third parties (banks and fintechs), available through an online portal, downloadable database, or via a real-time API.

What problem does the company solve?

Konsentus enables authorised participants of open ecosystems, where business is conducted online, instantly, and automatically via APIs to know and trust each other, supporting the growth and success of Open Finance. Our trust framework technology and identity and regulatory checking solutions strengthen Open Banking security and streamline compliance processes.

Major use cases & products

PSD2 Open Banking compliance services;

Open Banking/Finance Programme Management;

Open Banking/Finance training programmes;

API standards creation;

Open Banking/Finance environment blueprinting.

Competitive advantage

Konsentus has been at the forefront of delivering Open Banking and Open Finance infrastructure technology since 2018. Our subject matter experts understand individual regulatory and market requirements and utilise global best practices to identify potential implementation options. Our world-class technology and trusted data sets are cloud-agnostic, highly performant, and scalable.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

US;

Canada;

UK;

Europe;

Middle East;

APAC;

Africa;

LATAM.

Number of total end users

100+ clients

Target market

Target segments/industries

Central banks, financial institutions, regulators, and service providers.

Current customers

JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, National Bank of Greece.

Technology

Type of technology

AWS for European Services, cloud native for international proposition.

Software language

Multiple

Software development tools

Multiple

When was the core technology developed?

2018

Licencing

Type of licence

Annually recurring and fixed term licences

Partners

Distribution channels

Direct

Business model

Revenue streams

Recurring monthly/annual contracted revenue.

Case studies

Case studies – examples

• Bankdata