Year founded
2020
Website
Target group
Supported regions
Contact
The modern chargeback platform
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
MRC and MAG
Chargebacks management
Core solution/problems the company solves
A fully automated, AI-based, chargeback solution that lets you recapture profit, at scale.
Native cloud
Supervised ML
Several (success based fee, transactional, hybrid)
Fraud prevention partners
Forter, Riskified, Ravelin, nSure.ai, Shift4
Year over year growth rate
400%
Number of employees
120
Future developments
Continued expansion into LATAM, official launch of Shopify app
Doordash, Joffrey Ballet, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, Kiwi.com, RocketReach, Melio, Affirm, Holisto, Fiverr, Playtika, Honeybook, OYO, Omio, ZenBusiness, Backmarket
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright