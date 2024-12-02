Company InformationPayments

Justt manages (and wins) chargeback disputes for merchants, regardless of volume and complexity. With its AI-driven dynamic arguments technology and integrations that make your life easy, Justt is the best way to recover revenue at scale with constant win rate optimization.

Year founded

2020

Website

https://justt.ai/

Target group 

  • Merchants
  • Fintech
  • Crypto exchanges
  • Telecom
  • PSP/acquirers

Supported regions

US, Europe, LATAM, APAC

Contact

info@justt.ai

Company's tagline

The modern chargeback platform

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC and MAG

Core solution

Chargebacks management

Core solution/problems the company solves

A fully automated, AI-based, chargeback solution that lets you recapture profit, at scale.

Technology

Native cloud

 

Methodology

Machine learning 

Supervised ML

Decisioning

Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Several (success based fee, transactional, hybrid)

Fraud prevention partners

Forter, Riskified, Ravelin, nSure.ai, Shift4

Year over year growth rate

400%

Number of employees

120

Future developments

Continued expansion into LATAM, official launch of Shopify app

Customers

Customers reference

Doordash, Joffrey Ballet, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, Kiwi.com, RocketReach, Melio, Affirm, Holisto, Fiverr, Playtika, Honeybook, OYO, Omio, ZenBusiness, Backmarket

