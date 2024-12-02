Company InformationPayments

Jifiti is a leading global fintech company that powers white-labelled embedded lending solutions for banks, lenders, and merchants worldwide. Jifiti’s white-labelled BNPL platform enables banks and lenders to seamlessly offer any consumer and business financing programme at any merchant’s point of sale; online, in-store, and via call centre. 

How the payment method works

With Jifiti’s white-labelled embedded lending platform, merchants can easily embed financing options from top banks and lenders to consumer and business customers, within any customer journey and point of sale. The solution supports every B2B and B2C financing programme, including instalment loans, lines of credit, BNPL, and split payments. Merchants are able to maximise their customer approval rates using the company's multi-lender waterfall capabilities, thereby increasing conversions, sales, and AOV.

Target market

  • Banks
  • Fintech
  • PSP
  • Merchants: retail, department store, furniture, electronics, appliances, lifestyle, sports and outdoor equipment, dental services, medical devices, educational services, automotive, fitness, toys and entertainment, veterinary services, travel, wedding, luxury and accessories

Contact details

Maya Mason (VP Marketing, Jifiti) maya.mason@jifiti.com

Geographical presence

US, Europe, Africa, Middle East, LATAM

Year founded

2011

Founder(s)

Yaacov Martin, Meir Dudai, Shaul Weisband

Funding rounds and investors

Available upon request

License type

Available upon request

Company's motto

Providing access to affordable and responsible financial solutions when and where it matters most.

Payment type

Credit card

Yes

Debit card

​Yes

Prepaid

Yes - credit card, gift card

E-wallet

Yes - credit card, gift card

Buy Now, Pay Later/Instalments/Pay by Invoice

Yes - any financial product

  • Business model: White-labeled omnichannel embedded lending platform
  • Payment instruments used: Credit/debit card, direct debit, gift cards, ecommerce plugins, payroll
  • Credit check: Yes
  • Credit application: Yes
  • Interest rates: Dependent on use case
  • B2B: Yes

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Services

Settlement currencies

EUR, GBP, USD

Processing currency

EUR, GBP, USD

Currency available for customers

EUR, GBP, USD

Implementation requirements

Available upon request

Automated and instant refund

Yes

Reconciliation

Yes - daily settlement files

Fraud prevention (measures)/risk management

Yes

Technology

Integration technology

Rest API

Integration support

Direct integration, PSP integration, ecommerce plugins

