How the payment method works
With Jifiti’s white-labelled embedded lending platform, merchants can easily embed financing options from top banks and lenders to consumer and business customers, within any customer journey and point of sale. The solution supports every B2B and B2C financing programme, including instalment loans, lines of credit, BNPL, and split payments. Merchants are able to maximise their customer approval rates using the company's multi-lender waterfall capabilities, thereby increasing conversions, sales, and AOV.
Target market
Contact details
Maya Mason (VP Marketing, Jifiti) maya.mason@jifiti.com
Geographical presence
US, Europe, Africa, Middle East, LATAM
Year founded
2011
Founder(s)
Yaacov Martin, Meir Dudai, Shaul Weisband
Funding rounds and investors
Available upon request
License type
Available upon request
Company's motto
Providing access to affordable and responsible financial solutions when and where it matters most.
Credit card
Yes
Debit card
Yes
Prepaid
Yes - credit card, gift card
E-wallet
Yes - credit card, gift card
Buy Now, Pay Later/Instalments/Pay by Invoice
Yes - any financial product
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Settlement currencies
EUR, GBP, USD
Processing currency
EUR, GBP, USD
Currency available for customers
EUR, GBP, USD
Implementation requirements
Available upon request
Automated and instant refund
Yes
Reconciliation
Yes - daily settlement files
Fraud prevention (measures)/risk management
Yes
Integration technology
Rest API
Integration support
Direct integration, PSP integration, ecommerce plugins
