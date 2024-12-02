Ivy

HQ: Germany

Year founded: 2022

VISIT WEBSITE

Ivy

Money, at Internet Speed

Ivy is the world’s first default global, default instant payments platform. Ivy enables businesses to accept and send real-time bank transactions and open up real-time-ready, borderless accounts based on RTP rails and stablecoins. Ivy has secured USD 30 million in funding from renowned fintech investors like Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures and Creandum.

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Countries:
Europe
Company InformationPayments

Ivy

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright