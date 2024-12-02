Core solution
Ivy enables businesses to accept and send real-time bank transactions and open up real-time-ready, borderless accounts based on RTP rails and stablecoins. Currently, over 60 regions worldwide are rolling out instant bank payment rails. Ivy makes these local bank payment schemes interoperable, offering a single point of access for businesses.
Target markets
Merchants (crypto, trading), global marketplaces, PSPs
Contact details
jacob.steinhardt@getivy.io
Geographical presence
Europe
Funding rounds and investors
Ivy has secured USD 30 million in funding from renowned fintech investors like Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures and Creandum.
Licence type
- API (Authorised Payment Institution)
Ivy Pay Oy is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorised Payment Institution.
- Registered VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider)
Ivy Pay Sp. is a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) under Polish regulations and supervised by the Polish Ministry of Finance.
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
MRC, EHI
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Instant payments, borderless accounts, instant payouts
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
No
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, Open Banking and manual bank transfer
Settlement currencies
Yes, EUR, GBP, USD, SEK, NOK, PLN, USDC
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
No
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi-currencies virtual IBAN
Yes
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Clients
Main clients/references
Mollie, Guardarian, Onramp Money, Alphacomm, Roadsurfer
Case studies
https://www.getivy.io/case-study