Core solution

Ivy enables businesses to accept and send real-time bank transactions and open up real-time-ready, borderless accounts based on RTP rails and stablecoins. Currently, over 60 regions worldwide are rolling out instant bank payment rails. Ivy makes these local bank payment schemes interoperable, offering a single point of access for businesses.

Target markets

Merchants (crypto, trading), global marketplaces, PSPs

Contact details

jacob.steinhardt@getivy.io

Geographical presence

Europe

Funding rounds and investors

Ivy has secured USD 30 million in funding from renowned fintech investors like Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures and Creandum.

Licence type

API (Authorised Payment Institution)

Ivy Pay Oy is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorised Payment Institution.

Registered VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider)

Ivy Pay Sp. is a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) under Polish regulations and supervised by the Polish Ministry of Finance.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

MRC, EHI

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Instant payments, borderless accounts, instant payouts

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, Open Banking and manual bank transfer

Settlement currencies

Yes, EUR, GBP, USD, SEK, NOK, PLN, USDC

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

No

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Mollie, Guardarian, Onramp Money, Alphacomm, Roadsurfer

Case studies

https://www.getivy.io/case-study