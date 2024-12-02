Core solution
Integrated A2A payments, complete with an account servicing ecosystem for transactional UK and EU bank accounts, API-based notifications, refund management, card processing, and card issuing.
Target markets
Merchants (iGaming, regulated businesses, forex, ecommerce, retail)
Contact details
sales@isxfinancial.com
Geographical presence
Europe, the UK
Funding rounds and investors
Public non-listed company (10,467 shareholders)
Licence type
ISX Financial EU PLC is authorised by the Central Bank of Cyprus #115.1.3.17 as an EEA AEMI (Authorised Electronic Money Institution) and the UK's FCA FRN 900871. ISX Financial UK Ltd, trading as Flykk, ISX Money and ISXPay, is a FCA UK AEMI (Authorised Electronic Money Institution) FRN 901034.
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS certified; ISO 27001 certified
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
EPSM, ECSG board member
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Banktech, payments, and corporate accounts
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
No
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 12+ payment methods
Settlement currencies
Yes, 23 supported by IBAN-based accounts
Instant settlement
Yes - variable pricing
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes, 150 currencies (countries and jurisdictions)
Current account/settlement account
Yes, actual network connected IBAN under ISEMCY22 or ISFIGB22
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Transactions
Transaction volume
25 million
Transaction value
EUR 40 billion