ISX Financial

HQ: Cyprus

Year founded: 2015

VISIT WEBSITE

ISX Financial

ISX Financial EU PLC, a 'banktech' company, leverages its own technology, providing financial services to businesses and legal payment services to users across the EEA and the UK. The company developed its own 'Pay By Bank' product, offering direct bank payment capabilities to clients and regtech solutions that provide optimum security.

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Countries:
EuropeUnited Kingdom
Company InformationPayments

ISX Financial

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright