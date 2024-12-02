Company InformationPayments

ISoft

ISoft provides the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning for DataOps in order to improve real-time decision-making, and is a leader in payment fraud fighting. 

Target group
Banks / FS
Fintech
Merchants / Marketplaces (regulated entities)
PSP/Acquirers

Global

Core solution 
Fraud and financial crime hub - decisioning platform
Transaction fraud
Account fraud
ATM fraud
AML transaction monitoring
KYC/CDD
KYC remediation
Digital identity service provider
Identity verification

Core solution/problems the company solves

ISoft improves real-time risk management of financial institutions with the best of machine learning and behavioural analysis. Its powerful 100% no-code technology provides unmatched reactivity to manage risk accurately while offering an innovative customer experience.

Technology 

On-premise
Cloud enabled
Native cloud
Hybrid

Data input
Identity verification
Identity document scanningvia third party capability
Video scanningvia third party capability
Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validationboth
Small transaction verificationproprietary
Email verificationboth
Phone verificationvia third party capability
Social verificationboth
Credit checkboth
Compliance checkboth

Online authentication

Behavioural biometricsproprietary
Physical biometricsvia third party capability
Device fingerprintingvia third party capability
Geo-locationboth
Remote access detectionvia third party capability
Mobile app pushboth
3-D Secure 2.0both

Intelligence

Abuse list proprietary
Financial crime data proprietary
Sanctions data (sanctions, enforcements, PEP, and adverse media) proprietary
Watchlist screening proprietary
Address verification proprietary
Credit bureau via third party capability
Information sharingproprietary

Data ingestion/third-party data

Stateless data ingestion and augmentation

Methodology
Machine learning 

Supervised ML
Rule-Based
Hybrid

Decisioning 

Manual review
Case management
Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Pricing is per transaction and based on volume.

Fraud prevention partners

Information available upon request.

Investors

Information available upon request.

Year over year growth rate

Information available upon request.

Number of employees

Information available upon request.

Future developments

Information available upon request.

Customers reference

4 of the Top 10 largest European banks, EUR 50 billion protected each day, covering all the customer journey.

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright