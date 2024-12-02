ISoft provides the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning for DataOps in order to improve real-time decision-making, and is a leader in payment fraud fighting.





Target group

Banks / FS

Fintech

Merchants / Marketplaces (regulated entities)

PSP/Acquirers

Global

Core solution

Fraud and financial crime hub - decisioning platform

Transaction fraud

Account fraud

ATM fraud

AML transaction monitoring

KYC/CDD

KYC remediation

Digital identity service provider

Identity verification

Core solution/problems the company solves

ISoft improves real-time risk management of financial institutions with the best of machine learning and behavioural analysis. Its powerful 100% no-code technology provides unmatched reactivity to manage risk accurately while offering an innovative customer experience.

Technology

On-premise

Cloud enabled

Native cloud

Hybrid

Data input

Identity verification

Identity document scanningvia third party capability

Video scanningvia third party capability

Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validationboth

Small transaction verificationproprietary

Email verificationboth

Phone verificationvia third party capability

Social verificationboth

Credit checkboth

Compliance checkboth

Online authentication

Behavioural biometricsproprietary

Physical biometricsvia third party capability

Device fingerprintingvia third party capability

Geo-locationboth

Remote access detectionvia third party capability

Mobile app pushboth

3-D Secure 2.0both

Intelligence

Abuse list proprietary

Financial crime data proprietary

Sanctions data (sanctions, enforcements, PEP, and adverse media) proprietary

Watchlist screening proprietary

Address verification proprietary

Credit bureau via third party capability

Information sharingproprietary

Data ingestion/third-party data

Stateless data ingestion and augmentation

Methodology

Machine learning

Supervised ML

Rule-Based

Hybrid

Decisioning

Manual review

Case management

Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Pricing is per transaction and based on volume.

Fraud prevention partners

Information available upon request.

Investors

Information available upon request.

Year over year growth rate

Information available upon request.

Number of employees

Information available upon request.

Future developments

Information available upon request.

Customers reference

4 of the Top 10 largest European banks, EUR 50 billion protected each day, covering all the customer journey.