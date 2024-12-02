Inverid provides trusted identity verification through their ReadID technology for NFC-first identity document verification. It leverages what people already have: government-issued identity documents with contactless NFC chips and smartphones. Inverid is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices in London and Valencia.
Year founded
2013
Website
Supported regions
Global
Contact
Lucie Roulland
Company's motto
Trusted Identity Verification
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
The Hauge Security Delta, Holland Fintech, Biometrics Institute
Core solution/problems the company solves
ReadID is the leading NFC-first identity verification technology, creating the highest conversion and effortless scalability for customers while also being easy to use and implement and highly secure.
Identity document scanning - proprietary capability
Behavioural biometrics - Third party - Yes
Machine learning
Pricing model
SaaS-based pricing model, device-based pricing model, committed volumes
Fraud prevention partners
See https://www.inverid.com/partnerships
Main capital partners
Year-over-year growth rate
25+
Number of employees
65
Future developments
PID ingestion
Rabobank, UK Home Office, ING, SK Identity Solutions, Digidentity, Thirdfort, Entrust, ASB Bank New Zealand, BCM, Moneybird, Fiat24, Relai, and others.
