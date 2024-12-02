Company InformationPayments

Inverid provides trusted identity verification through their ReadID technology for NFC-first identity document verification. It leverages what people already have: government-issued identity documents with contactless NFC chips and smartphones. Inverid is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices in London and Valencia.

2013

www.inverid.com

  • Banks/FS;
  • Fintech;
  • Brokers;
  • Crypto exchange/Blockchain and Crypto companies;
  • Telecom
  • PSP

Global

Lucie Roulland

Trusted Identity Verification

The Hauge Security Delta, Holland Fintech, Biometrics Institute

  • Identity Verification
  • KYC remediation 
  • KYC/CDD 
  • Digital Identity Service Provider
  • Authentication

ReadID is the leading NFC-first identity verification technology, creating the highest conversion and effortless scalability for customers while also being easy to use and implement and highly secure.

  • On-premise
  • Cloud enabled
  • Native Cloud

 

Identity verification

Identity document scanning - proprietary capability

Online authentication

Behavioural biometrics - Third party - Yes

 

Machine learning 

  • Hybrid
  • Supervised ML
  • Unsupervised ML

  • Decision orchestration

SaaS-based pricing model, device-based pricing model, committed volumes

See https://www.inverid.com/partnerships

25+

65

PID ingestion

Rabobank, UK Home Office, ING, SK Identity Solutions, Digidentity, Thirdfort, Entrust, ASB Bank New Zealand, BCM, Moneybird, Fiat24, Relai, and others.


