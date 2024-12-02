INFORM

HQ: Germany

Year founded: 1969

INFORM is a pioneer in AI-powered business process optimisation and intelligent decision making. For over two decades, INFORM has delivered intelligent, customer-centric solutions for fraud prevention and AML compliance, offering proven, fast, and reliable fraud detection with real-time responsiveness. More than 250 financial institutions worldwide rely on RiskShield as a multi-channel platform.

Latin AmericaUnited States of AmericaOceania, PacificAsiaEurope
