Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform, KYC

Core solution/problems the company solves

RiskShield leverages advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive decision management tools to detect and manage suspicious activities within milliseconds. This empowers organisations to optimise operational efficiency while minimising financial losses. RiskShield is a solution providing unprecedented response time to the constantly changing modus operandi of financial criminals and growing complexity in compliance.

Target group

PSP/acquirers, banks/FS, fintech, telecom

Contact details

Hannah Kuck, Corporate Communications Manager: hannah.kuck@inform-software.com

Geographical presence

Europe, the US, APAC, LATAM

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Swift, UN Global Compact Network Germany, BANKINGCLUB Germany, Bankingscene BENELUX

Standards and certifications

ISO27001

Technology

On-premise, cloud-enabled, hybrid

Data input

Identity verification Proprietary capability Third party Both Credit check x Compliance check x Online authentication Proprietary capability Third party Both Geo-location x Remote access detection x Mobile app push x 3-D Secure 2.0 x Knowledge-based authentication x Intelligence Proprietary capability Third party Both Monitoring x Credit bureau x Information sharing x Data ingestion/third-party data Stateless data ingestion and augmentation x

Methodology

Machine learning

Hybrid

Decisioning

Case management

Business model

Pricing model

INFORM has a SaaS-based pricing model, which includes licensing, hosting, and support and maintenance fees.

Fraud prevention partners

G+D Netcetera, Huron Consulting Group, Sopra Steria

Year-over-year growth rate

20%

Number of employees

1,000+

Future developments

INFORM is expanding its portfolio with turnkey SaaS solutions for risk, fraud, and AML to accelerate onboarding and reduce operational effort for customers. AI will enhance user experience through intelligent guidance and new capabilities. Deep integration of hybrid ML will boost prevention and detection for smarter, more adaptive risk management.

Customers

Customers reference

More than 250 banks, financial institutions, insurance, and telecommunications companies across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Australia protect their companies with the vast solution portfolio offered by RiskShield.