Core solution
Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform, KYC
Core solution/problems the company solves
RiskShield leverages advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive decision management tools to detect and manage suspicious activities within milliseconds. This empowers organisations to optimise operational efficiency while minimising financial losses. RiskShield is a solution providing unprecedented response time to the constantly changing modus operandi of financial criminals and growing complexity in compliance.
Target group
PSP/acquirers, banks/FS, fintech, telecom
Contact details
Hannah Kuck, Corporate Communications Manager: hannah.kuck@inform-software.com
Geographical presence
Europe, the US, APAC, LATAM
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Swift, UN Global Compact Network Germany, BANKINGCLUB Germany, Bankingscene BENELUX
Standards and certifications
ISO27001
Technology
On-premise, cloud-enabled, hybrid
Data input
|
Identity verification
|
Proprietary capability
|
Third party
|
Both
|
Credit check
|
x
|
|
|
Compliance check
|
x
|
|
|
Online authentication
|
Proprietary capability
|
Third party
|
Both
|
Geo-location
|
x
|
|
|
Remote access detection
|
|
x
|
|
Mobile app push
|
|
x
|
|
3-D Secure 2.0
|
|
|
x
|
Knowledge-based authentication
|
|
|
x
|
Intelligence
|
Proprietary capability
|
Third party
|
Both
|
Monitoring
|
x
|
|
|
Credit bureau
|
|
|
x
|
Information sharing
|
x
|
|
|
Data ingestion/third-party data
|
Stateless data ingestion and augmentation
|
x
Methodology
Machine learning
Hybrid
Decisioning
Case management
Business model
Pricing model
INFORM has a SaaS-based pricing model, which includes licensing, hosting, and support and maintenance fees.
Fraud prevention partners
G+D Netcetera, Huron Consulting Group, Sopra Steria
Year-over-year growth rate
20%
Number of employees
1,000+
Future developments
INFORM is expanding its portfolio with turnkey SaaS solutions for risk, fraud, and AML to accelerate onboarding and reduce operational effort for customers. AI will enhance user experience through intelligent guidance and new capabilities. Deep integration of hybrid ML will boost prevention and detection for smarter, more adaptive risk management.
Customers
Customers reference
More than 250 banks, financial institutions, insurance, and telecommunications companies across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Australia protect their companies with the vast solution portfolio offered by RiskShield.