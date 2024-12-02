Identiq is a private network for identity validation that empowers companies to safely collaborate with each other in order to validate trusted customers –without sharing any sensitive data or identifiable information.

Year founded

2018

Website

www.identiq.com



Target group

Merchants/ ecommerce

Banks/FS

Fintech

Telecom

Supported regions

Global

Contact

Pola Zen, pola@identiq.com

Company's tagline

The private network for identity validation

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC, MAG

Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

Identity verification

Customer authentication

Core solution/problems the company solves

We offer access to a network where members can validate customers’ identities and their physical and digital attributes with fresh and live first-party data from other members. This is possible because our network is completely private and does not require members to share personal data or sensitive information.

Technology

On-premise or Cloud-enabled as needed





Methodology

Machine learning

Identiq uses a hybrid solution combining supervised ML and expert-based rules designed to align with each customer's definition of good/badB47:D60B47:D59

Decisioning

Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Flat Fee

Transaction based

Monthly min

Number of employees

47

Future developments

With the proliferation of 'friendly fraud' and the abilities generative AI now offers fraudsters of all levels, our key developments are focused on creating and maintaining a strong network, where trust can quickly be identified, as well as risk, to keep our network members’ environments and businesses safe and private. Some of the specific developments include:

Enhancing the quality and accuracy of the Identiq score

Enriching the ability to identify friendly fraud cases

Boosting performance to new levels

Creating direct connections to payment gateways for feedback loops

Customers

Customers reference

Wix, Paysafe