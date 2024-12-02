Currence is the brand owner of iDEAL (payments), iDIN (identification), and Incassomachtigen (e-mandates). It draws up rules for the use of these products, certifies market parties (PSPs and suppliers), after which these parties conclude a license and/or certificate agreement with Currence.

How the payment method works

iDEAL is the number one online payment brand in the Netherlands. It enables Dutch consumers to pay online through their own bank. Originally, iDEAL was designed for webshop payments, but nowadays it is increasingly used to pay energy bills, make donations to charities, buy mobile credits, pay local taxes, traffic fines etc. iDEAL provides an immediate online payment guarantee to the payee. This allows them to deliver the goods and services right away. The money is transferred via a SEPA Credit Transfer to the beneficiary. See https://www.ideal.nl/en/ for more information. We are in the process of expanding iDEAL with new payment flows and Value Added Services.

Target market

iDEAL is an online payment method, not specifically bound to target markets. Examples of branches which use iDEAL are ecommerce, marketplaces, ticketing, e-invoices, charity donations & top-ups.

Contact details

Email: ideal@currence.nl

Operational area

Worldwide for merchants; consumers with a EU bank account with one of the certified issuers

Year founded

2005

Investors

Currence is a private company which shares are held by the founding banks.

Reach

100% of the Dutch online shoppers and a few EU online shoppers uses iDEAL to pay

Acceptance

213,111 active merchants in 2021

Market share

70% In Dutch ecommerce

Implementation requirements (non technical)

Corporate bank account, Chamber of Commerce registration (at a minimum).

Company's motto

Provide payers the right balance in confidence and convenience, and provide payees with reach and conversion

Payment type

Online banking e-payments/Account-to-Account payments

Yes

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/In-store

Yes, via iDEAL QR

Omnichannel

Yes

Services

Settlement currencies

EUR

Processing currencies

EUR

Currency available for customers

EUR

Implementation requirements

Depending on the iDEAL contracting partner of the merchant

Chargeback/Buyer protection

No

Automated and instant refund

No

Reconciliation

Based on datafields provided by merchants

Pricing/Fees structure

Depending on the iDEAL contracting partner of the merchant

Future developments

Major improvement of the iDEAL infrastructure to API technology. New services in scope: iDEAL Scheduled, iDEAL Checkout

Technology

Integration technology

XML, HTTPS

Integration support

Provided by acquirers, PSP's, various IT providers and the open source community

Transaction volume

Number of transactions

1.14 billion (2021)

Transactions value

EUR 99 billion (2021)