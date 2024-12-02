Website
Company description
Hokodo offers a scalable, all-in-one payment solution for B2B, complete with trade credit and upfront payment options. We enable European businesses to achieve growth goals without being hindered by operational inefficiencies, outdated payment processes, or working capital constraints.
Target market
Merchants and marketplaces (industries include but are not limited to food and beverages, agriculture, construction and building materials, industrial supplies, freelance and professional services, freight and logistics, corporate travel, retail)
Contact details
contact@hokodo.co
Geographical presence
Europe and the UK
Year founded
2018
Founder(s)
Louis Carbonnier, Richard Thornton, Sami Ben Hatit
Funding rounds and investors
Latest: Series B (USD 40 million + undisclosed extension from Citi). Investors include Notion Capital, Korelya Capital, Mundi Ventures, Opera Tech Ventures, Anthemis, Mosaic Ventures, and Citi.
Licence type
EMI (Electronic Money Institution)
Reach
Not disclosed
Acceptance
Not disclosed
Market share
Not disclosed
Company's motto
Buy. Sell. Do. More.
Credit card
Yes
Debit card
Yes
Online banking e-payments/account-to-account payments
Yes
Direct debit
Yes
Cash
No
Direct carrier billing
Yes
Crypto
No
Online
Yes
POS/In-store
Yes – payment terms for buyers can be created without an API integration, via the Hokodo Merchant Dashboard (e.g., for in-store or telesales)
Settlement currency
GBP and EUR
Processing currency
GBP and EUR
Currency available for customers
GBP and EUR
Chargeback/buyer protection
Yes
Automated and instant refund
Yes
Reconciliation
Yes
Fraud prevention (measures)/risk management
Yes
Pricing/fees structure
Not disclosed
Future developments
Further European expansion
Integration technology
API, ecommerce plug-ins/extensions
Integration support
Support available on request. Plugins for Shopify, Magento and Sparklayer.
