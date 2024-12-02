Website

https://www.hokodo.co/

Head office

London and Paris

Company description

Hokodo offers a scalable, all-in-one payment solution for B2B, complete with trade credit and upfront payment options. We enable European businesses to achieve growth goals without being hindered by operational inefficiencies, outdated payment processes, or working capital constraints.

Target market

Merchants and marketplaces (industries include but are not limited to food and beverages, agriculture, construction and building materials, industrial supplies, freelance and professional services, freight and logistics, corporate travel, retail)

Contact details

contact@hokodo.co

Geographical presence

Europe and the UK

Year founded

2018

Founder(s)

Louis Carbonnier, Richard Thornton, Sami Ben Hatit

Funding rounds and investors

Latest: Series B (USD 40 million + undisclosed extension from Citi). Investors include Notion Capital, Korelya Capital, Mundi Ventures, Opera Tech Ventures, Anthemis, Mosaic Ventures, and Citi.

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution)

Reach

Not disclosed

Acceptance

Not disclosed

Market share

Not disclosed

Company's motto

Buy. Sell. Do. More.

Payment type

Credit card

Yes

Debit card

Yes

Online banking e-payments/account-to-account payments

Yes

Direct debit

Yes

Buy Now, Pay Later/Instalments/Pay by Invoice

• Business model: Direct provider + white label + lender/loan provider

• Payment instruments used: Credit card, invoice, bank transfer, mobile payment

• Credit check: Yes

• Credit application: Yes

• Late fees: Yes, if applicable

• Marketplace app: Yes, we have a solution for marketplaces

• Interest rates: No interest for buyers on credit

• B2B: Yes

Cash

No

Direct carrier billing

Yes

Crypto

No

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/In-store

Yes – payment terms for buyers can be created without an API integration, via the Hokodo Merchant Dashboard (e.g., for in-store or telesales)

Services

Settlement currency

GBP and EUR

Processing currency

GBP and EUR

Currency available for customers

GBP and EUR

Chargeback/buyer protection

Yes

Automated and instant refund

Yes

Reconciliation

Yes

Fraud prevention (measures)/risk management

Yes

Pricing/fees structure

Not disclosed

Future developments

Further European expansion

Technology

Integration technology

API, ecommerce plug-ins/extensions

Integration support

Support available on request. Plugins for Shopify, Magento and Sparklayer.