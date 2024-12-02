Fuse is a cross-border infrastructure business focussed on enabling global companies to make payments in, out, and around the Middle East. Without the need for local licensing, entities, bank accounts, or currency management, Fuse customers can open unlimited Virtual Accounts in the name of their end customer that can interact with local instant payment schemes and the global SWIFT network.

Fuse is the first to bring Virtual Accounts, combined with a global foreign exchange network, to the Middle East and North Africa.

Website

www.fuse.me

Head office

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Core solution

Virtual IBANs – make payments in the merchant's name or their end customer's name in each local market.

Last mile payments – payout in local markets and in local currencies instantly, starting with international currency funding.

First mile collections – collect in local currency, convert to international currency, and remit out the region.

Target markets

PSP, merchants (travel, retail, digital), marketplaces, fintech, banks, brokers, crypto, FX

Contact details

https://www.fuse.me/contact

Geographical presence

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Year founded

2023

Funding rounds and investors

Raba, Accel*, Sequoia*, Alter, Shorooq Partners

*scout funds

Licence type

DFSA Category 3D in Dubai – the same as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in Europe. Fuse is authorised to conduct Money Services Business by the DFSA (FRN F009516).

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

FinTech FinCrime Exchange

Brand tagline

A single access point to MENA for global commerce

Service provider type

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Make, collect, and manage MENA payments

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 8 – instant and RTGS payments across the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Jordan, and Oman

Settlement currencies

Yes, AED, SAR, OMR, EGP, JOD, USD, HKD, EUR, SGD, CNY, USDT, USDC

Instant settlement

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

No – although clients can fund and withdraw from their accounts in stablecoins.

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integrationNo

E-invoicing (automated)No

FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes, as above – 12

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes, as above – 10

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Unit21, Secureframe, Mozn (Focal), Custos

Clients

Future developments

Employers of Record (EORs), marketplaces, travel merchants, social media platforms, high-end luxury, and crypto companies

Main clients/references

dLocal, HAYVN