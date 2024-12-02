Fuse is the first to bring Virtual Accounts, combined with a global foreign exchange network, to the Middle East and North Africa.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Virtual IBANs – make payments in the merchant's name or their end customer's name in each local market.
Last mile payments – payout in local markets and in local currencies instantly, starting with international currency funding.
First mile collections – collect in local currency, convert to international currency, and remit out the region.
PSP, merchants (travel, retail, digital), marketplaces, fintech, banks, brokers, crypto, FX
Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
2023
Raba, Accel*, Sequoia*, Alter, Shorooq Partners
*scout funds
DFSA Category 3D in Dubai – the same as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in Europe. Fuse is authorised to conduct Money Services Business by the DFSA (FRN F009516).
FinTech FinCrime Exchange
A single access point to MENA for global commerce
Yes
Make, collect, and manage MENA payments
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes, 8 – instant and RTGS payments across the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Jordan, and Oman
Yes, AED, SAR, OMR, EGP, JOD, USD, HKD, EUR, SGD, CNY, USDT, USDC
Yes
Yes
No – although clients can fund and withdraw from their accounts in stablecoins.
Yes
ERP integrationNo
E-invoicing (automated)No
FactoringNo
Yes
Yes, as above – 12
Yes
Yes, as above – 10
Yes
Yes
Unit21, Secureframe, Mozn (Focal), Custos
Employers of Record (EORs), marketplaces, travel merchants, social media platforms, high-end luxury, and crypto companies
dLocal, HAYVN
