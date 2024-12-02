Freemarket handles cross-border payments so SMEs can focus on what matters most: growth. By partnering with banks, fintechs, and NBFIs, our platform offers the speed, security, and resilience you need to unlock more currencies and markets for your business, confidently.

Website

wearefreemarket.com

Head office

London

Core solution

Freemarket offers SMEs global liquidity management through our network of tier-one banks. Our platform consolidates banking relationships and services, ensuring resilience and simplicity. With in-house expertise, we provide agile solutions, facilitating API integration or user-friendly platform access for international transactions.

Target market

Merchants (gaming), PSP, Fintech, Banks, Brokers, Crypto, FX

Contact details

hello@wearefreemarket.com

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2010

Funding rounds and investors

May 2023 - Private equity round - Baird Capital and Secondary Market

April 2020 - Corporate round - BHL Holdings

February 2019 - Series A

October 2017 - Venture round

July 2015 - Equity crowdfunding

Licence type

PI (Payment Institution): FCA and CBI

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

IAMTN

Standards and certifications

PI (Payment Institution) licences for the FCA and CBI.

Brand tagline

Your money. Your way. Across borders.

Service provider type

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Cross-border payments and FX

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Payment methods supported

Yes - 5

Settlement currencies

Yes - 31

Pay-out/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationYes

- E-invoicing (automated)No

- FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Less than 0.01%

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes, +30

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes, 23

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Awards

#10 Sunday Times 100 2023, #81 Financial Times 1000 2023, #13 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, People's Platform Award 2023

Future developments

Over the next year, Freemarket is set to expand geographically, bolster support for stablecoins, and enhance its array of payment methods to provide more choice and convenience to businesses. These three pillars of expansion will ensure a broader reach and more versatile payment options for clients.

Transactions

Transaction volume

Approximately 100,000

Transaction value

EUR 9+ billion