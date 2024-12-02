Freemarket handles cross-border payments so SMEs can focus on what matters most: growth. By partnering with banks, fintechs, and NBFIs, our platform offers the speed, security, and resilience you need to unlock more currencies and markets for your business, confidently.
London
Freemarket offers SMEs global liquidity management through our network of tier-one banks. Our platform consolidates banking relationships and services, ensuring resilience and simplicity. With in-house expertise, we provide agile solutions, facilitating API integration or user-friendly platform access for international transactions.
Merchants (gaming), PSP, Fintech, Banks, Brokers, Crypto, FX
Global
2010
May 2023 - Private equity round - Baird Capital and Secondary Market
April 2020 - Corporate round - BHL Holdings
February 2019 - Series A
October 2017 - Venture round
July 2015 - Equity crowdfunding
PI (Payment Institution): FCA and CBI
IAMTN
PI (Payment Institution) licences for the FCA and CBI.
Your money. Your way. Across borders.
Cross-border payments and FX
Yes
No
Yes - 5
Yes - 31
Yes
Yes
Yes
- ERP integrationYes
- E-invoicing (automated)No
- FactoringNo
Yes
Less than 0.01%
Yes, +30
Yes
Yes, 23
Yes
Yes
#10 Sunday Times 100 2023, #81 Financial Times 1000 2023, #13 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, People's Platform Award 2023
Over the next year, Freemarket is set to expand geographically, bolster support for stablecoins, and enhance its array of payment methods to provide more choice and convenience to businesses. These three pillars of expansion will ensure a broader reach and more versatile payment options for clients.
Approximately 100,000
EUR 9+ billion
