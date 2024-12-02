Company information

Core solution

FreedomPay is a global provider of Next Level Commerce™, transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences worldwide. FreedomPay is an independent gateway, engineered to simplify complexity, break down barriers of legacy systems, and unify commerce across every sales channel – whether in-store, online, mobile, or kiosk.

Target groups

Merchants (contract food services, quick service restaurants, full-service restaurants, hotel and lodging, retail, casino and gaming, travel and recreation, higher education, sports and entertainment), marketplaces, acquires, ISVs

Contact details

sales@freedompay.com

Geographical presence

North America, Europe, LATAM, Middle East, APAC

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS P2PE

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

NRF, MAG, EHI Retail Institute, RSPA, HOSPA

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Independent gateway, payment orchestration platform

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 100+ APMs and LPMs

Settlement currencies

FreedomPay has support for 160+ global currencies and 117 countries.

(Settlement is based on the acquirer. As a gateway, this is not determined by FreedomPay).

Tokenization

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes, smart routing, split routing

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration Yes

E-invoicing (automated) Yes

Factoring No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes, FreedomPay aggregates data across all sales channels into a single portal for simplified reconciliation, business intelligence analysis, and consumer insights.

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes, 160+ global currencies

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Kount, Accertify

Clients

Main clients/references

Aramark, Citi Retail Services, Compass Group, FedEx, Foot Locker, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Inspire Brands, Marriott International, MGM Resorts, Sephora, Six Flags, Subway

Case studies

Awards

2025 Advocate of the Year, presented by Dynatrace

2023 Best Data Insights, Fintech Finance Awards

2021 Best PayTech Partnership, PayTech Awards

2021 Supplier of the Year, presented by Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Transactions

Transaction volume

Billions of transactions managed annually