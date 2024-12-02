Company information
Core solution
FreedomPay is a global provider of Next Level Commerce™, transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences worldwide. FreedomPay is an independent gateway, engineered to simplify complexity, break down barriers of legacy systems, and unify commerce across every sales channel – whether in-store, online, mobile, or kiosk.
Target groups
Merchants (contract food services, quick service restaurants, full-service restaurants, hotel and lodging, retail, casino and gaming, travel and recreation, higher education, sports and entertainment), marketplaces, acquires, ISVs
Contact details
sales@freedompay.com
Geographical presence
North America, Europe, LATAM, Middle East, APAC
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS P2PE
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
NRF, MAG, EHI Retail Institute, RSPA, HOSPA
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment orchestration platform
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Independent gateway, payment orchestration platform
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 100+ APMs and LPMs
Settlement currencies
FreedomPay has support for 160+ global currencies and 117 countries.
(Settlement is based on the acquirer. As a gateway, this is not determined by FreedomPay).
Tokenization
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes, smart routing, split routing
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integration Yes
- E-invoicing (automated) Yes
- Factoring No
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes, FreedomPay aggregates data across all sales channels into a single portal for simplified reconciliation, business intelligence analysis, and consumer insights.
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes, 160+ global currencies
Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Kount, Accertify
Clients
Main clients/references
Aramark, Citi Retail Services, Compass Group, FedEx, Foot Locker, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Inspire Brands, Marriott International, MGM Resorts, Sephora, Six Flags, Subway
Case studies
Awards
- 2025 Advocate of the Year, presented by Dynatrace
- 2023 Best Data Insights, Fintech Finance Awards
- 2021 Best PayTech Partnership, PayTech Awards
- 2021 Supplier of the Year, presented by Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.
Transactions
Transaction volume
Billions of transactions managed annually