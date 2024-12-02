Mission – to build the API infrastructure to digitally connect all of Africa to the rest of the world.
Vision – to create a world where the movement of money is instant and as easy as sending a text message.
2019
5a Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos 106104, Lagos, Nigeria
Nigeria, UK, Canada, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Ghana.
Africa, Europe, UK, Canada, US.
Wole Ayodele (Founder), Gideon Orovwiroro (Co-founder).
Pre-Seed, Techstars.
100+
Member of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce.
Global Brand Award Winner 2023 – Fastest Growing Online Payment Platform Nigeria.
0916 982 3255 / marketing@fincra.com
Fincra is a global payment infrastructure that provides pay-ins (collections), payouts (transfers/disbursement), and cross-border settlement solutions to businesses in various markets, allowing them to collect and process payments both locally and globally effortlessly – with one single integration.
Accounts, Payments, Remittances, Treasury digital banking, KYC, Card acquring, Payroll.
PSSP, Digital bank, Cross-border bank, Freelance, Ecommerce, Online Marketplace, Payments.
All-in-one infrastructure, multiple products & currency rails;
One integration solves the cross-border problem of moving money in and out of Africa;
Access to FX conversion without hidden fees;
Access to Domestic rails – SEPA, Instant SEPA, ACH, SWIFT.
Fintech, Financial Institutions, FMCG, Betting, Ecommerce, Marketplaces, Freelance, Forex, Global Business, Logistics/Mobility, Consulting, Education, Enterprise, SaaS, Money Transfer, Large corporates, Manufacturing, Retail, Oil Gas, Government, Healthcare, Travel, Hotel and Hospitality, Not-for-profit/Non-profit, Gaming.
Lemfi, Exness, TapTapSend, 1XBet, Eversend, Jiji Online, Nala, Tazapay, Verto, Nairagram, Raenest.
APIs
We attend industry-relevant events to reach potential customers, work with media outlets in specific locations, partner with banks and financial institutions, and do content marketing
Payment Infrastructure, Full-stack BaaS provider, Embedded Finance.
Technology – the company has this in-house
Bureaux de Change (BDC);
Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP);
International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) (Nigeria);
Money Services Business (MSB) (Canada);
Third Party Payment Provider Licence (South Africa);
Electronic Money Institution (EMI) (United Kingdom).
We have an Enterprise Risk Management Framework; Fincra conducts thorough KYB/KYC checks, adhering to AML/CFT policies. Dentons handles international compliance, while its in-house team performs regular assessments. Transactions are monitored and reported regularly.
PCI DSS certified, ISO 27001 and 22301 certified, ISMS, BCMS, chargeback management.
For more details, please contact our sales team at sales@fincra.com
Through processing of payments for businesses/merchants.
Native Teams , Lemfi , Glover , TitanXchange
Pay-In – checkout, payment links, virtual accounts;
Pay-Out – bank accounts transfer, mobile money transfer, Fincra balance-to-balance transfer;
FX Conversion – quotes generation, pure conversion, cross-border payout;
Identity Management;
Conversion & Settlements.
International Card Acquiring – USD, EUR, GBP, CAD.
