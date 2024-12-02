Company information

Worldwide online card payment processing, local payment methods with a focus on Europe

Target markets

Merchants: retail, digital, gaming (online games), subscription services, education; fintech; brokers, crypto, FX; AI

Contact details

Karin Milková, milkova@finby.eu

Geographical presence

Global

Funding rounds and investors

Joint-stock company

Licence type

PI (Payment Institution)

Standards and certifications

Open Banking (PISP licence), PCI DSS

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Cross-border reach – a variety of payment solutions

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 20+ payment methods

Settlement currencies

Yes, 14 settlement currencies – EUR, USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, SEK, NOK, DKK, PLN, CZK, HUF, NZD, RON, CHF

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration No

No E-invoicing (automated) Yes

Yes Factoring No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes. Reporting is available through a secure online Merchant Portal, accessible anytime without the need for additional software, providing full, real-time control. For businesses that prefer seamless integration, reporting is also available via API. In addition, we provide dedicated customer support through live chat.

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes, 170 currencies

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes (via local payment methods)

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Verifi, plus in-house tools. We make adjustments to the setup risk management strategy based on the specifics of your business. Our risk management team constantly and thoroughly analyses transaction flows via our proprietary AI-powered tools.

Clients

Future developments

Ecommerce is in our DNA, and we are constantly evolving to meet the needs of the digital economy. We are open to exploring new online niches, embracing innovation, and supporting merchants in tapping into emerging opportunities.

Main clients/references

https://finby.com/case-study/

Case studies

https://finby.com/case-study/

Awards

Deloitte Best Managed Companies, Forbes Diamond of Slovak Business, Fintech Power 50