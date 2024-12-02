finby

HQ: Slovakia

Year founded: 2009

finby

finby – unlock the power of choice

Founded in 2009, finby empowers European ecommerce with secure, scalable cross-border payment solutions. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, we tailor acquiring services and local payment methods to each market, simplifying payments and enabling international growth through expert support, technical reliability, and strategic flexibility.

Solutions:
Payment Service Provider
Acquirer
Fintech
Countries:
World
