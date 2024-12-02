Company information
Core solution
Worldwide online card payment processing, local payment methods with a focus on Europe
Target markets
Merchants: retail, digital, gaming (online games), subscription services, education; fintech; brokers, crypto, FX; AI
Contact details
Karin Milková, milkova@finby.eu
Geographical presence
Global
Funding rounds and investors
Joint-stock company
Licence type
PI (Payment Institution)
Standards and certifications
Open Banking (PISP licence), PCI DSS
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Cross-border payment infrastructure
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Cross-border reach – a variety of payment solutions
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
No
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 20+ payment methods
Settlement currencies
Yes, 14 settlement currencies – EUR, USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, SEK, NOK, DKK, PLN, CZK, HUF, NZD, RON, CHF
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integration No
- E-invoicing (automated) Yes
- Factoring No
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes. Reporting is available through a secure online Merchant Portal, accessible anytime without the need for additional software, providing full, real-time control. For businesses that prefer seamless integration, reporting is also available via API. In addition, we provide dedicated customer support through live chat.
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes, 170 currencies
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes (via local payment methods)
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Verifi, plus in-house tools. We make adjustments to the setup risk management strategy based on the specifics of your business. Our risk management team constantly and thoroughly analyses transaction flows via our proprietary AI-powered tools.
Clients
Future developments
Ecommerce is in our DNA, and we are constantly evolving to meet the needs of the digital economy. We are open to exploring new online niches, embracing innovation, and supporting merchants in tapping into emerging opportunities.
Main clients/references
https://finby.com/case-study/
Case studies
https://finby.com/case-study/
Awards
Deloitte Best Managed Companies, Forbes Diamond of Slovak Business, Fintech Power 50