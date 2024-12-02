Website

Company description

finAPI is one of Germany's leading Open Banking providers and is licensed by BaFin as an account information and payment initiation service. The Munich-based company has been developing and implementing excellent software solutions for the aggregation and analysis of financial data since 2008. The product focus is on Open Banking, Data Intelligence, KYC, and Payments.

Active since

Head office

Founder(s)

Funding rounds and investors

Number of employees

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Contact

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Open Banking enabler•API connectivity for payment initiation (A2A-Payments)

API connectivity for data retrieval & value-added services on the data

Extensive analysis options, e.g. credit checks for loans•Fraud/risk/security (special risk analyses, etc.)

KYC solutions based on Open Banking•PSD2-compliant XS2A interface for banks (Passive PSD2)

What problem does the company solve?

finAPI supports companies in developing innovative services based on secure access to financial data, comprehensive financial data analysis, user identification, and cost-effective A2A payment methods (bank transfer, direct debit).

Major use cases & products

Banking-API 'finAPI Access' to connect accounts, credit cards, securities accounts, and even PayPal for financial applications.

Digital Account Checks, including cash flow & risk analysis, for creditworthiness checks in banking or ecommerce.

KYC checks to identify customers and business partners.

A2A-Payments in ecommerce or accounting (bank transfer & direct debit).

Competitive advantage

In addition to bank accounts, customers can also connect securities accounts, credit cards, and PayPal via finAPI.

Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

finAPI provides access to banks across Europe in line with common Open Banking standards and through RESTful API.

Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2`s API?Depending on the bank, finAPI offers the possibility of obtaining account data via up to three different interfaces (XS2A, FinTS, and Web Scraping).

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Europe

Connected banks

finAPI currently connects to around 3,000 banks in 9 European countries and is continuously expanding its network.

99% of banks in Germany

95% of banks in Austria

81% of banks in Belgium

82% of banks in the Czech Republic

90% of banks in France

67% of banks in Hungary

81% of banks in the Netherlands

87% of banks in Romania

91% of banks in Slovakia

(Status September 2023)

What account type do you serve: consumer, business, or corporate?

Consumer, business, and corporate accounts

Do you offer a developer portal?

What tooling do you provide for developers?

Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

Developer Portal

Free 30-day trial

Sandbox environment using MockBank

Number of total end users

finAPI processes more than 13 million API calls per day and a monthly payment volume of more than 4 billion euros.

Target market

Target segments/industries

We address a wide range of industries, such as banks, financial service providers, fintechs, insurance companies, software providers, PSP/ecommerce, and other industries.

Current customers

ERP Software by Scopevisio

WISO-tax software by Buhl Data Service

SAP add-on ELZA by IKOR

Salesforce Banking App by millio

More references and success stories at

Technology

E.g. cloud-enabled/native cloud/on-premises/hybrid

REST API, fully Cloud based (in AWS), Infrastructure as Code (terraform / terragrunt)

Software language

Java, JavaScript, TypeScript

Software development tools

IntelliJ IDEA, git, jenkins, docker, maven, Burp Suite for continuous security checks

When was the core technology developed

The core technology was developed within the last 10 years, and constantly upgraded to current technologies.

Licencing

Supported licences

Licence as an account information and payment initiation service (AIS and PIS) by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin, Germany).

Partners

Distribution channels

Interested customers can order quickly and conveniently online at finapi.io.

Business model

Pricing model

Prices can be found on our website. For further information please contact our sales team.

Case studies

Case studies – examples

finAPI Open Banking Use Cases

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases/future plans

The expansion in Europe will continue. Next, we will connect banks in Italy and Spain. Other European countries will follow.