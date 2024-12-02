finAPI is one of Germany's leading Open Banking providers and is licensed by BaFin as an account information and payment initiation service. The Munich-based company has been developing and implementing excellent software solutions for the aggregation and analysis of financial data since 2008. The product focus is on Open Banking, Data Intelligence, KYC, and Payments.
finAPI supports companies in developing innovative services based on secure access to financial data, comprehensive financial data analysis, user identification, and cost-effective A2A payment methods (bank transfer, direct debit).
In addition to bank accounts, customers can also connect securities accounts, credit cards, and PayPal via finAPI.
finAPI provides access to banks across Europe in line with common Open Banking standards and through RESTful API.
Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2`s API?Depending on the bank, finAPI offers the possibility of obtaining account data via up to three different interfaces (XS2A, FinTS, and Web Scraping).
finAPI processes more than 13 million API calls per day and a monthly payment volume of more than 4 billion euros.
We address a wide range of industries, such as banks, financial service providers, fintechs, insurance companies, software providers, PSP/ecommerce, and other industries.
REST API, fully Cloud based (in AWS), Infrastructure as Code (terraform / terragrunt)
Java, JavaScript, TypeScript
IntelliJ IDEA, git, jenkins, docker, maven, Burp Suite for continuous security checks
The core technology was developed within the last 10 years, and constantly upgraded to current technologies.
Licencing
Licence as an account information and payment initiation service (AIS and PIS) by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin, Germany).
Interested customers can order quickly and conveniently online at finapi.io.
Prices can be found on our website. For further information please contact our sales team.
The expansion in Europe will continue. Next, we will connect banks in Italy and Spain. Other European countries will follow.
