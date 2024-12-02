Recognised as one of the world’s original and most established fintech players, Fexco employs 2,600 people across its companies headquartered in Ireland. Founded in 1981, Fexco now operates in 29 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America.
Iveragh Road, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), Multi-currency pricing (MCP), Payment Orchestration,Treasury Solutions, International Payments, Bureau de Change and Remittances.
PSPs, fintechs, banks, ATM owners/operators, FX, merchants (retail, hospitality, ground transport, cruise lines, airlines, gaming, universities).
Global: Europe, Middle East, Africa, South Asia, APAC, LATAM, North America
1981
PI (Payment Institution, authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland) with permission to provide payment services across Ireland, the EEA, and the UK.
The Fexco Group also includes a number of other regulated firms, for example: a Retail Credit Firm (Ireland), TCSPs (Ireland and the UK), insurance intermediary (Ireland), and Bureau-de-Change/Money Service Businesses (Ireland and the UK). We also operate regulated business in the Pacific region.
In addition, some of our unregulated businesses support a large number of partner banks and peer firms with their respective regulated activities.
ATMIA, IACTA, ATEFI, EPSM, IEA, ISME, ITAA
PCI DSS Certification, ISAE 3402 SOC 1 Type 1, ISO 27001
Fresh Thinking
Payments, fintech products and services
Yes
Yes (we also support ATM)
Yes
No
No
Yes - 11
Yes - 20
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integrationYes
Yes
Yes
Forter
150+
Yes
We have the top five of the world’s biggest acquirers, as well as the leading luxury retailers, hospitality, and travel retailers as clients.
ATMIA ATM Industry Marketing Award Winner 2024
We continuously seek to leverage emerging technologies, such as AI and Open Banking, to create value for clients and optimal customer experience. Our research hub in Killorglin (Ireland) reflects our desire to harness these developments.
EUR 34 Billion
