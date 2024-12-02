Recognised as one of the world’s original and most established fintech players, Fexco employs 2,600 people across its companies headquartered in Ireland. Founded in 1981, Fexco now operates in 29 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America.

Website

www.fexco.com

Head office

Iveragh Road, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, Ireland

Core solution

Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), Multi-currency pricing (MCP), Payment Orchestration,Treasury Solutions, International Payments, Bureau de Change and Remittances.

Target market

PSPs, fintechs, banks, ATM owners/operators, FX, merchants (retail, hospitality, ground transport, cruise lines, airlines, gaming, universities).

Contact details

info@fexco.com

Geographical presence

Global: Europe, Middle East, Africa, South Asia, APAC, LATAM, North America

Year founded

1981

Licence type

PI (Payment Institution, authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland) with permission to provide payment services across Ireland, the EEA, and the UK.

The Fexco Group also includes a number of other regulated firms, for example: a Retail Credit Firm (Ireland), TCSPs (Ireland and the UK), insurance intermediary (Ireland), and Bureau-de-Change/Money Service Businesses (Ireland and the UK). We also operate regulated business in the Pacific region.

In addition, some of our unregulated businesses support a large number of partner banks and peer firms with their respective regulated activities.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

ATMIA, IACTA, ATEFI, EPSM, IEA, ISME, ITAA

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Certification, ISAE 3402 SOC 1 Type 1, ISO 27001

Brand tagline

Fresh Thinking

Service provider type

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Payments, fintech products and services

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes (we also support ATM)

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

No

Recurring payments

No

Payment methods supported

Yes - 11

Settlement currencies

Yes - 20

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integrationYes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Forter

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

150+

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

We have the top five of the world’s biggest acquirers, as well as the leading luxury retailers, hospitality, and travel retailers as clients.

Case studies

Awards

ATMIA ATM Industry Marketing Award Winner 2024

Future developments

We continuously seek to leverage emerging technologies, such as AI and Open Banking, to create value for clients and optimal customer experience. Our research hub in Killorglin (Ireland) reflects our desire to harness these developments.

Transactions

Transaction value

EUR 34 Billion