US-based with staff in Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, providing well over two billion 3D Liveness Checks annually, bringing remote identity proofing to a much higher level of security.
2013
Wherever there is a need for secure access to valuable content or assets.
Global
John Wojewidka
Anchoring Identity
AAMVA;
BIC;
ITRC;
IBMATA;
Kantara Initiative;
Data Privacy Framework.
User identity verification
FaceTec solves identity theft and user fraud.
Per transaction
~40
Enhanced performance, new features, additional patents.
Mercado Libre;
US DHS;
Dubai Digital;
Unico;
Tinder;
gDi;
HSBC.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright