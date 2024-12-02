US-based with staff in Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, providing well over two billion 3D Liveness Checks annually, bringing remote identity proofing to a much higher level of security.

Background information

Year founded

2013

Website

https://www.facetec.com/

Target group

Wherever there is a need for secure access to valuable content or assets.

Supported regions

Global

Contact

John Wojewidka

Company's motto

Anchoring Identity

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

AAMVA;

BIC;

ITRC;

IBMATA;

Kantara Initiative;

Data Privacy Framework.

Core solution

User identity verification

Core solution/problems the company solves

FaceTec solves identity theft and user fraud.

Technology

On-premise









Business model

Pricing model

Per transaction

Number of employees

~40

Future developments

Enhanced performance, new features, additional patents.

Customers

