EverC powers growth for the online seller ecosystem. With our fully automated, AI-driven cross-channel risk management platform, we work to make the Internet safe for successful ecommerce. Our solution rapidly detects high-risk merchants, online money laundering, and illicit products and services, then provides ongoing monitoring to uncover evolving risks.

Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform;

KYB/Merchant onboarding.

Core solution/problems the company solves

We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, payment providers, and marketplaces, creating operational efficiencies that enable our customers to focus on safe, scalable growth.

Target group

Merchants/ecommerce;

PSP/acquirers;

Banks/FS;

Corporate;

Fintech.

Contact details

Aileen McDonough, Director of Content, aileenm@everc.com

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2015

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

ETA;

IACC;

INTA;

Marketplace Risk.

Standards and certifications

MRC, APP, ETA, Marketplace Risk, ACAMS;

Partnerships with NABP, GDI;

Current initiative: Safer Ecommerce Day.

Brand tagline

AI-powered technology for fully-automated merchant & marketplace risk solutions.

Technology

Native cloud

Methodology

Machine learning