Company InformationPayments

EverC

EverC powers growth for the online seller ecosystem. With our fully automated, AI-driven cross-channel risk management platform, we work to make the Internet safe for successful ecommerce. Our solution rapidly detects high-risk merchants, online money laundering, and illicit products and services, then provides ongoing monitoring to uncover evolving risks.

Core solution

  • Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform;
  • KYB/Merchant onboarding.

Core solution/problems the company solves

We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, payment providers, and marketplaces, creating operational efficiencies that enable our customers to focus on safe, scalable growth.

Target group 

  • Merchants/ecommerce;
  • PSP/acquirers;
  • Banks/FS;
  • Corporate;
  • Fintech.

Contact details

Aileen McDonough, Director of Content, aileenm@everc.com

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2015

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

  • ETA; 
  • IACC;
  • INTA;
  • Marketplace Risk.

Standards and certifications

  • MRC, APP, ETA, Marketplace Risk, ACAMS; 
  • Partnerships with NABP, GDI; 
  • Current initiative: Safer Ecommerce Day.

Brand tagline

AI-powered technology for fully-automated merchant & marketplace risk solutions.

Technology

Native cloud

Methodology

Machine learning 

Hybrid

Decisioning

Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

SaaS-based pricing

Fraud prevention partners

Foregenix

Number of employees

165

Customers

Customers reference

BPCE, PPRO, ZOTAPAY, FORTISPAY, PAYONEER, FASTSPRING.

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright