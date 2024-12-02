EverC powers growth for the online seller ecosystem. With our fully automated, AI-driven cross-channel risk management platform, we work to make the Internet safe for successful ecommerce. Our solution rapidly detects high-risk merchants, online money laundering, and illicit products and services, then provides ongoing monitoring to uncover evolving risks.
We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, payment providers, and marketplaces, creating operational efficiencies that enable our customers to focus on safe, scalable growth.
Aileen McDonough, Director of Content, aileenm@everc.com
Global
2015
AI-powered technology for fully-automated merchant & marketplace risk solutions.
Native cloud
Hybrid
Decision orchestration
SaaS-based pricing
Foregenix
165
Customers reference
BPCE, PPRO, ZOTAPAY, FORTISPAY, PAYONEER, FASTSPRING.
